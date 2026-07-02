Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Set to Surge, Reaching USD 1.46 Billion by 2035

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market by Type of Modality, Type of Offering, Type of Instrument, Method of Testing, Type of Pathogen, Application, End Users and Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rapid microbiology testing solutions market is expected to grow from USD 603 million to USD 1.46 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.3%. Microbiological testing is integral to pharmaceutical quality control, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance. Traditional methods are time-consuming, leading to inefficiencies. Rapid microbiology testing solutions offer faster contamination detection, gaining traction in pharmaceuticals like biologics where stringent testing is crucial.

Despite validation challenges and high initial costs, regulatory acceptance is boosting adoption. The market's growth is driven by regulatory support, faster product release needs, and technological innovations. For example, standardized frameworks for rapid testing methods have been established, promoting wider industry acceptance.

Currently, the market faces barriers like complex validation processes and high initial costs, especially for small manufacturers. Technical expertise limitations, non-standardized practices, and confidence issues in certain technologies also exist. Workflow integration challenges persist, yet the market continues to grow.

Key Insights: The report highlights growth opportunities, noting that over 55 companies offer rapid testing solutions, with most based in Europe. Consumables, accounting for 93% of offerings, drive stable revenue. Acquisitions are a preferred partnership model. Significant funding primarily comes from North American companies, totaling over USD 306 million.

Rapid testing solutions are gaining regulatory support, meeting the demand for faster processes. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%, spurred by biologics' expansion. Currently, biologics test market is valued at USD 373 million. Sterility testing sees continued growth, aiming for USD 570 million by 2035, with mycoplasma testing growing at 13.9% CAGR.

Market Segments: The market is segmented by modality (biologics, small molecules, radiopharmaceuticals), offering (consumables, instruments, software/services), instrument type, testing method, pathogens, and applications, with bioburden and sterility testing as leading areas. Geographically, North America leads with nearly 40% of the market share, driven by a robust pharmaceutical industry and favorable regulations.

Growth Drivers: The consumables segment, capturing ~60% market share, drives growth due to high demand for consumables in testing workflows. Automated detection systems dominate the instruments segment for their ability to reduce manual intervention and support high-throughput testing.

Regional Dynamics: North America maintains market leadership, bolstered by an established pharma sector. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a 12.6% CAGR, driven by expanding manufacturing capabilities and quality control investments by companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The comprehensive report covers market sizing, company competitiveness analysis, and recent developments. It answers key questions, such as leading companies, dominant regions, market trends, and obstacles faced by providers. It also provides strategic insights and competitive analysis to help stakeholders make informed decisions.

Reasons to Buy: This report offers stakeholders detailed revenue projections and market analysis, helping identify growth opportunities. It assists in understanding customer demand and tailoring strategies accordingly. New entrants can benefit from the insights provided.

Additional Benefits: Includes a complimentary PPT insights pack, Excel data packs, content customization, and a report walkthrough with the research team.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $603 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1460 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT-SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted

Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the

Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency

Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency

Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange

Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange

Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating

Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current

Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of

Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact

on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing

Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Value and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the

Risks Associated with Trade

Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the

Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related

Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and

Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation

Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution: Market Landscape

5.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution: Market Trends

5.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Rapid Microbiological Testing

6.2.1. The Need for Microbiological Quality Control

6.2.2. Comparison of Compendial and Rapid Microbiological Testing

6.2.3. Validation of Rapid Methods

6.3. Classification of Rapid Microbiological Testing Methods

6.3.1. Growth-Based Methods

6.3.2. Nucleic Acid-Based (NAT) Methods

6.3.3. Cellular Component-Based Methods

6.3.4. Viability-based Methods

6.3.5. Immunological Methods

6.4. Key Applications of Rapid Microbiological Testing

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturing

6.4.1.1. Applications of Rapid Micro Testing within Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

6.4.2. Clinical Disease Diagnostics

6.4.3. Food and Beverage Safety

6.4.4. Cosmetics and Personal Care

6.5. Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Testing Solutions Implementation

6.6. Challenges and Barriers to Rapid Microbiological Testing Adoption

6.7. Future Perspectives



7. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Company Ownership

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Offering

7.2.6. Analysis by Type of Instrument

7.2.7. Analysis by Method of Testing

7.2.8. Analysis by Mode of Testing

7.2.9. Analysis by Type of Pathogen

7.2.10. Analysis by Application Area

7.2.11. Analysis by End User



8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENSS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

8.4.1. Established Players (Peer Group I)

8.4.2. Emerging Players (Peer Group II)



9. COMPANY PROFILES: RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTION PROVIDERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Established Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers

9.2.1. bioMerieux

9.2.1.1. Company Overview

9.2.1.2. Financial Information

9.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.2.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2.2. Financial Information

9.2.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2.3. Charles River Laboratories

9.2.3.1. Company Overview

9.2.3.2. Financial Information

9.2.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2.4. Merck KGaA

9.2.4.1. Company Overview

9.2.4.2. Financial Information

9.2.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4.3.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2.5. Rapid Micro Biosystems

9.2.5.1. Company Overview

9.2.5.2. Financial Information

9.2.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2.6. Sartorius

9.2.6.1. Company Overview

9.2.6.2. Financial Information

9.2.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.2.7.1. Company Overview

9.2.7.2. Financial Information

9.2.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. Emerging Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers

9.3.1. biotactical

9.3.1.1. Company Overview

9.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3.2. Intubio

9.3.2.1. Company Overview

9.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3.3. Mango

9.3.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3.4. Microbs

9.3.4.1. Company Overview

9.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3.5. Spore.Bio

9.3.5.1. Company Overview

9.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3.6. Symcel

9.3.6.1. Company Overview

9.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



10. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2.1. Partnership Models

10.2.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.2.4. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.2.5. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

10.2.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.2.7. Analysis by Geography

10.2.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

10.2.7.2. Local and International Agreements

10.3. Funding and Investment Analysis

10.3.1. Funding Models

10.3.2. List of Funding and Investments

10.3.3. Analysis by Year of Funding

10.3.3.1. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Funding Instances

10.3.3.2. Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3.4.1. Analysis of Funding Instances

10.3.4.2. Analysis of Amount Invested

10.3.5. Analysis by Geography

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

10.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised



11. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology and Assumptions

11.3. Key Elements of Porter's Five Forces

11.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.3. Bargaining Power of Solution Providers

11.3.4. Threats of Substitute Products

11.3.5. Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

11.4. Conclusion



12. VENDOR SELECTION FRAMEWORK

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Methodology

12.3. Key Parameters

12.4. Value Addition vs Evaluation Complexity Matrix

12.5. Benchmarking of Parameters

12.6. Case study Assessment of Rapid Micro Biosystems

12.7. Overview of Vendor Assessment Dashboard

12.7.1. Vendor Selection Framework: Dashboard (Scenario I)

12.7.2. Vendor Selection Framework: Dashboard (Scenario II)

12.7.3. Vendor Selection Framework: Dashboard (Scenario III)

12.8. Concluding Remarks



13. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Market Drivers

13.3. Market Restraints

13.4. Market Opportunities

13.5. Market Challenges

13.6. Conclusion



14. GLOBAL RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.3.1. Scenario Analysis

14.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

14.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

14.4. Key Market Segmentations



15. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE OF MODALITY

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Modality

15.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.1.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market For Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market For Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.4. Data Triangulation and Validation



16. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE OF OFFERING

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Offering

16.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.4. Data Triangulation and Validation



17. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING INSTRUMENTS MARKET, BY TYPE OF INSTRUMENT

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market: Distribution by Type of Instrument

17.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometer, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. Data Triangulation and Validation



18. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY METHOD OF TESTING

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Method of Testing

18.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.4. Data Triangulation and Validation



19. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE OF PATHOGEN

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

19.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.4. Data Triangulation and Validation



20. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Application

20.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation



21. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY END USER

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by End User

21.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.4. Data Triangulation and Validation



22. RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions

22.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in the US, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Canada, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Germany, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in the UK, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in France, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Italy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Spain, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in China, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Japan, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in India, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Aisa-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Saudi Arabia, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in UAE, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Iran, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.5.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.5.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.5.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Latin America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.4. Market Dynamics Assessment

22.4.1. Market Movement Analysis

22.4.2. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.5. Data Triangulation and Validation



23. CONCLUDING REMARKS



24. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



25. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



26. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS WITHIN GEOGRAPHY



27. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

27.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Modality

27.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.1.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Offering

27.2.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.2.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.2.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Instrument

27.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in North America for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in North America for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in North America for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in North America for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in North America for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America: Distribution by Method of Testing

27.4.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.4.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

27.4.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.4.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

27.4.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.4.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

27.4.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

27.5.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.5.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.5.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.5.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.5.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America: Distribution by Application

27.6.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America: Distribution by End User

27.7.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.7.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



28. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE

28.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Modality

28.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.1.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Offering

28.2.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.2.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.2.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Instrument

28.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Europe for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Europe for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Europe for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Europe for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Europe for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe: Distribution by Method of Testing

28.4.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.4.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

28.4.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.4.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

28.4.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.4.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

28.4.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

28.5.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.5.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.5.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.5.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.5.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe: Distribution by Application

28.6.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe: Distribution by End User

28.7.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.7.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



29. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

29.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Modality

29.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.1.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Offering

29.2.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.2.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.2.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Instrument

29.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Method of Testing

29.4.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.4.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

29.4.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.4.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

29.4.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.4.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

29.4.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

29.5.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.5.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.5.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.5.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.5.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Application

29.6.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.6.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by End User

29.7.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.7.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



30. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

30.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Type of Modality

30.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.1.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.1.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.1.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.1.1.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Type of Offering

30.2.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.2.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.2.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Type of Instrument

30.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Middle East and North Africa for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Middle East and North Africa for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Middle East and North Africa for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Middle East and North Africa for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Middle East and North Africa for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Method of Testing

30.4.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.4.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

30.4.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.4.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

30.4.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.4.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

30.4.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

30.5.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.5.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.5.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.5.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.5.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by Application

30.6.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.6.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa: Distribution by End User

30.7.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

30.7.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



31. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: LATIN AMERICA

31.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America: Distribution by Type of Modality

31.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.1.1.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.1.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.1.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.1.1.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.1.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.1.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America: Distribution by Type of Offering

31.2.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.2.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.2.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Latin America: Distribution by Type of Instrument

31.3.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Latin America for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.3.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Latin America for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.3.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Latin America for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.3.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Latin America for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.3.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market in Latin America for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America: Distribution by Method of Testing

31.4.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.4.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

31.4.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.4.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

31.4.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.4.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates

31.4.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

31.5.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.5.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.5.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.5.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.5.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America: Distribution by Application

31.6.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6.3. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6.4. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.6.5. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.7. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America: Distribution by End User

31.7.1. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

31.7.2. Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



List of Tables

Table 1.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Report Attributes / Market Segmentations

Table 7.1 List of Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Providers: Market Landscape

Table 7.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Information on Type of Offering

Table 7.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Information on Method of Testing and Mode of Testing

Table 7.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Information on Type of Pathogen and Application Area

Table 7.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Information on End User

Table 8.1 Company Competitiveness Scores Allotted to Emerging Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers (Peer Group II)

Table 9.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: List of Companies Profiled

Table 9.2 bioMerieux: Company Overview

Table 9.2 bioMerieux: Product Portfolio

Table 9.3 bioMerieux: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company: Company Overview

Table 9.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company: Product Portfolio

Table 9.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.7 Charles River Laboratories: Company Overview

Table 9.8 Charles River Laboratories: Product Portfolio

Table 9.9 Charles River Laboratories: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.10 Merck KGaA: Company Overview

Table 9.11 Merck KGaA: Product Portfolio

Table 9.12 Merck KGaA: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.13 Rapid Micro Biosystems: Company Overview

Table 9.14 Rapid Micro Biosystems: Product Portfolio

Table 9.15 Rapid Micro Biosystems: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.16 Sartorius: Company Overview

Table 9.17 Sartorius: Product Portfolio

Table 9.18 Sartorius: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Company Overview

Table 9.20 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Product Portfolio

Table 9.21 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.22 biotactical: Company Overview

Table 9.23 biotactical: Product Portfolio

Table 9.24 biotactical: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.25 IntuBio: Company Overview

Table 9.26 IntuBio: Product Portfolio

Table 9.27 IntuBio: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.28 Mango Inc: Company Overview

Table 9.29 Mango Inc: Product Portfolio

Table 9.30 Mango Inc: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.31 Microbs: Company Overview

Table 9.32 Microbs: Product Portfolio

Table 9.33 Microbs: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.34 Spore.Bio: Company Overview

Table 9.35 Spore.Bio: Product Portfolio

Table 9.36 Spore.Bio: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 9.37 Symcel: Company Overview

Table 9.38 Symcel: Product Portfolio

Table 9.39 Symcel: Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Table 10.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations, Since 2021

Table 10.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: List of Funding and Investments, Since 2021

Table 13.1 Growth Drivers: Market Impact and Time Period

Table 13.2 Growth Restraints: Market Impact and Time Period

Table 13.3 Growth Opportunities: Market Impact and Time Period

Table 13.4 Growth Challenges: Market Impact and Time Period

Table 24.1 Mango Inc: Company Snapshot

Table 24.2 rqmicro: Company Snapshot

Table 24.3 mibiC: Company Snapshot

Table 24.4 Cotton Mouton Diagnostics: Company Snapshot

Table 24.5 Applied Biological Materials (abm): Company Snapshot

Table 25.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Table 25.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Company Size

Table 25.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters

Table 25.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Company Ownership

Table 25.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Type of Offering

Table 25.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Type of Instrument

Table 25.7 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Method of Testing

Table 25.8 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Mode of Testing

Table 25.9 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

Table 25.10 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Application Area

Table 25.11 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by End User

Table 25.12 bioMerieux: Business Segment-wise Revenues (EUR Billion), Since FY 2022

Table 25.13 Becton, Dickinson and Company: Business Segment-wise Revenues (USD Billion), Since FY 2022

Table 25.14 Charles River Laboratories: Business Segment-wise Revenues (USD Million), Since FY 2022

Table 25.15 Merck KGaA: Business Segment-wise Revenues (EUR Billion), Since FY 2022

Table 25.16 Rapid Micro Biosystems: Consolidated Revenues (USD Million), Since FY 2022

Table 25.17 Sartorius: Business Segment-wise Revenues (EUR Billion), Since FY 2022

Table 25.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Business Segment-wise Revenues (USD Billion), Since FY 2022

Table 25.19 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Table 25.20 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Table 25.21 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership

Table 25.22 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships

Table 25.23 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

Table 25.24 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Agreements

Table 25.25 Funding and Investment Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Table 25.26 Funding and Investment Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested, Since 2021 (USD Million)

Table 25.27 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding

Table 25.28 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution of Amount Invested by Type of Funding

Table 25.29 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution by Geography

Table 25.30 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Funding Instances

Table 25.31 Most Active Players: Distribution by Amount Raised (USD Million)

Table 25.32 Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.33 Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035), Conservative Scenario (USD Million)

Table 25.33 Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035), Optimistic Scenario (USD Million)

Table 25.35 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Modality

Table 25.36 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.37 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.38 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.39 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.40 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.41 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.42 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.43 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Offering

Table 25.44 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.45 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.46 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.47 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market: Distribution by Type of Instrument

Table 25.48 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.49 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.50 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.51 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometer, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.52 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.53 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Method of Testing

Table 25.54 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.55 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.56 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.57 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.58 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.59 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.60 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.61 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

Table 25.62 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.63 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.64 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.65 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.66 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.67 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Application

Table 25.68 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.69 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.70 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.71 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.72 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.73 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by End User

Table 25.74 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.75 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.76 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions

Table 25.77 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.78 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in the US, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.79 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Canada, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.80 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.81 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Germany, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.82 Rapid microbiology testing solutions Market in the UK, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.83 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in France, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.84 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Italy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.85 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Spain, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.86 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.87 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.88 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in China, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.89 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Japan, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.90 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.91 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in India, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.92 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.93 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.94 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Saudi Arabia, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.95 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in UAE, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.96 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Iran, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.97 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of the Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.98 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.99 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.100 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Table 25.101 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Latin America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)



List of Figures

Figure 2.1 Research Methodology: Project Methodology

Figure 2.2 Research Methodology: Data Sources for Secondary Research

Figure 2.3 Research Methodology: Robust Quality Control

Figure 3.1 Market Dynamics: Forecast Methodology

Figure 3.2 Market Dynamics: Market Assessment Framework

Figure 4.1 Lessons Learnt from Past Recessions

Figure 5.1 Executive Summary: Overall Market Landscape

Figure 5.2 Executive Summary: Recent Developments

Figure 5.3 Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Figure 6.1 Compendial Vs. Rapid Microbiological Testing

Figure 6.2 Classification of Rapid Microbiological Testing Methods

Figure 6.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Growth-based Testing Methods

Figure 6.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Nucleic Acid-based Testing Methods

Figure 6.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Cellular Component-based Testing Methods

Figure 6.6 Advantages and Disadvantages of Viability-based Testing Methods

Figure 6. Advantages and Disadvantages of Immunological Testing Methods

Figure 7.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Year of Establishment

Figure 7.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Company Size

Figure 7.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Location of Headquarters

Figure 7.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Company Ownership

Figure 7.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Type of Offering

Figure 7.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Type of Instrument

Figure 7.7 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Method of Testing

Figure 7.8 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Mode of Testing

Figure 7.9 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

Figure 7.10 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by Application Area

Figure 7.11 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solution Providers: Distribution by End User

Figure 8.1 Company Competitiveness Analysis: Established Players

Figure 8.2 Company Competitiveness Analysis: Emerging Players

Figure 9.1 bioMerieux: Business Segment-wise Revenues (EUR Billion), Since FY 2022

Figure 9.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company: Business Segment-wise Revenues (USD Billion), Since FY 2022

Figure 9.3 Charles River Laboratories: Business Segment-wise Revenues (USD Million), Since FY 2022

Figure 9.4 Merck KGaA: Business Segment-wise Revenues (EUR Billion), Since FY 2022

Figure 9.5 Rapid Micro Biosystems: Consolidated Revenues (USD Million), Since FY 2022

Figure 9.6 Sartorius: Business Segment-wise Revenues (EUR Billion), Since FY 2022

Figure 9.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Business Segment-wise Revenues (USD Billion), Since FY 2022

Figure 10.1 Partnerships and Collaborations: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Figure 10.2 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Type of Partnership

Figure 10.3 Partnerships and Collaborations: Distribution by Year and Type of Partnership

Figure 10.4 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Partnerships

Figure 10.5 Partnerships and Collaborations: Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

Figure 10.6 Partnerships and Collaborations: Local and International Agreements

Figure 10.7 Funding and Investment Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend, Since 2021

Figure 10.8 Funding and Investment Analysis: Cumulative Year-wise Trend of Amount Invested, Since 2021 (USD Million)

Figure 10.9 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution of Funding Instances by Type of Funding

Figure 10.10 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution of Amount Invested by Type of Funding

Figure 10.11 Funding and Investment Analysis: Distribution by Geography

Figure 10.12 Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Funding Instances

Figure 10.13 Most Active Players: Distribution by Amount Raised (USD Million)

Figure 11.1 Key Elements of Porter's Five Forces

Figure 11.2 Threat of New Entrants

Figure 11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

Figure 11.4 Bargaining Power of Solution Providers

Figure 11.5 Threats of Substitute Products

Figure 11.6 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

Figure 11.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Concluding Remarks

Figure 12.1 Vendor Selection Framework: Key Parameters

Figure 12.2 Vendor Selection Framework: Value Addition vs Evaluation Complexity Matrix

Figure 12.3 Vendor Selection Framework: Benchmarking of Parameters

Figure 12.4 Vendor Selection Framework: Case Study Assessment of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Figure 12.5 Vendor Selection Framework: Dashboard (Scenario I)

Figure 12.6 Vendor Selection Framework: Dashboard (Scenario II)

Figure 12.7 Vendor Selection Framework: Dashboard (Scenario III)

Figure 14.1 Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 14.2 Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035), Conservative Scenario (USD Million)

Figure 14.3 Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035), Optimistic Scenario (USD Million)

Figure 15.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Modality

Figure 15.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 15.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Monoclonal Antibodies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 15.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Vaccines, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 15.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Cell and Gene Therapies, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 15.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Other Biologics, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 15.7 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Small Molecules, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 15.8 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Radiopharmaceuticals, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 16.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Offerings

Figure 16.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Consumables, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 16.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 16.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Software and Services, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 17.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market: Distribution by Type of Instruments

Figure 17.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Automated Detection Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 17.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for PCR Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 17.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Mass Spectrometers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 17.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Solid Phase / Flow Cytometer, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 17.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Instruments Market for Other Instruments, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 18.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Method of Testing

Figure 18.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Growth-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 18.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Nucleic Acid-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 18.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Cellular Component-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 18.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Viability-based Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 18.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Immunological Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 18.7 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Microfluidic Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 18.8 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Other Methods, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 19.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Pathogen

Figure 19.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Bacteria, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 19.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Viruses, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 19.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Endotoxins, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 19.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Fungi, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 19.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Mycoplasma, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 20.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Application

Figure 20.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Sterility Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 20.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Bioburden Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 20.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Microbial Identification, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 20.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Endotoxin Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 20.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Mycoplasma Testing, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 21.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by End User

Figure 21.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Drug Developers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 21.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market for Contract Manufacturers, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.1 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions

Figure 22.2 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in North America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.3 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in the US, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.4 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Canada, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.5 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.6 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Germany, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.7 Rapid microbiology testing solutions Market in the UK, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.8 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in France, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.9 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Italy, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.10 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Spain, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.11 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.12 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.13 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in China, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.14 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Japan, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.15 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in South Korea, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.16 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in India, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.17 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.18 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.19 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Saudi Arabia, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.20 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in UAE, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.21 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Iran, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.22 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of the Middle East and North Africa, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.23 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Latin America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.24 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.25 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.26 Rapid Microbiology Testing Solutions Market in Rest of Latin America, Historical Trends (Since 2021) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Million)

Figure 22.27 Market Movement Analysis: Geographical Regions

Figure 22.28 Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix: Geographical Regions

Figure 23.1 Concluding Remarks: Overall Market Landscape

Figure 23.2 Concluding Remarks: Recent Developments and Initiatives (I/II)

Figure 23.3 Concluding Remarks: Recent Developments and Initiatives (II/II)

Figure 23.4 Concluding Remarks: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis (I/III)

Figure 23.5 Concluding Remarks: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis (II/III)

Figure 23.6 Concluding Remarks: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis (III/III)





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux

biotactical

Charles River Laboratories

IntuBio

Mango

Merck KGaA

Microbs

Rapid Micro Biosystems

Sartorius

Spore.Bio

Symcel

Thermo Fisher Scientific





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