ServiceNow's $2.85 Billion Moveworks Acquisition Set to Revolutionize AI-Powered Workflow Automations

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Chatbots Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in chatbots market has witnessed remarkable expansion, rising from $10.83 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $14.61 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 34.9%. This growth is driven by enhanced customer service automation, advancements in NLP and deep learning, the rise of digital commerce interactions, the need for 24/7 support, and increased cloud AI service adoption. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $47.99 billion in 2030, sustaining a CAGR of 34.6%. Increased enterprise adoption of LLM copilots, a demand for secure AI chatbots, multilingual and voice-enabled growth, and integration with workflow automation tools bolster this outlook. Key upcoming trends encompass LLM-powered interfaces, multimodal experiences, and personalized contextual conversations.

The surge in automation within customer service sectors propels the AI chatbots market forward. Businesses aim for rapid response, continuous service, and personalized interactions while minimizing expenses, leading to a heightened demand for automation. Generative AI chatbots efficiently manage large query volumes by delivering real-time personalized responses. As an illustration, according to a 2023 report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 98 million U.S. citizens used banking chatbots in 2022, with projections hitting 110.9 million by 2026, underscoring the escalating automation demand in customer service.

Industry giants in the AI chatbot sector are keen on developing API-driven integration for enterprise deployment, enhancing flexibility, reliability, and customization. Such integrative frameworks enable embedding generative AI into applications with dedicated infrastructure, ensuring swift response, tailored workflows, and scalability. Notably, in March 2023, OpenAI released the ChatGPT API with enterprise capacity options, allowing developers consistent on-demand access and enabling customized scalability.

In March 2025, ServiceNow announced the acquisition of Moveworks for $2.85 billion, aiming to integrate advanced AI assistants into its platform, shifting enterprises from basic data retrieval to autonomous task automation. Moveworks specializes in generative AI for chatbot solutions.

Prominent players in the generative AI chatbot market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., IBM Corp., Salesforce Inc., OpenAI LLC, and LivePerson Inc., among others. North America was the leading region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing area in the coming years.

Regional market reports cover Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, detailing countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and Japan, among others. Tariffs present both challenges and opportunities by increasing costs of importation for necessary server and hardware equipment, impacting adoption rates, especially in North America and Europe. However, tariffs also drive a migration toward cloud-based chatbot platforms, thus stimulating demand for managed AI services.

The generative AI in chatbots market encompasses revenues from services such as chatbot integration, AI training, customer support automation, and consulting. Market values are deemed as 'factory gate' values, illustrating the worth of goods or services sold by creators. This expansive market includes sales of single-board computers, networking hardware, and appliance systems, with values being obtained from revenues within specified geography.

The global market for Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in chatbots is poised for robust growth, as detailed in the "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Market Global Report 2026." This report is essential for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to evaluate market dynamics and potential opportunities over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain an extensive global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze the influence of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and economic fluctuations.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using local data insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investments.

Utilize forecast data to outshine competitors by understanding market drivers and trends.

Enhance customer comprehension through end-user analysis.

Conduct performance benchmarking against key competitors.

Assess the Total Addressable Market (TAM) and market attractiveness score to gauge potential.

Support internal and external presentations with high-quality data and analysis.

Receive timely updates with the latest data, accompanied by an Excel data sheet for easy extraction.

Benefit from data presented in an Excel dashboard format.

Description:

The report identifies the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in chatbots, while evaluating its interplay with the broader economy, demographic shifts, and similar market trends. It examines technological disruptions and regulatory changes shaping future market directions.

Covers extensive market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and geographical breakdowns. The competitive landscape, company score matrix, trends, and strategic insights are also featured. Historical growth patterns and future forecasts by region are meticulously detailed.

Market characteristics elaborate on offerings, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis outlines key resources and competitor analysis across different supply chain levels.

Trends and strategies highlight evolving technology trends, such as digital transformation and AI innovations.

The regulatory and investment landscape examines key frameworks and funding trends influencing growth.

Market size analysis provides a comprehensive financial overview, considering technological advancements and global political impacts.

TAM analysis estimates market potential and identifies strategic growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring provides quantitative insights for decision-makers.

Segmentations detail sub-markets for targeted strategies.

Regional and country breakdowns analyze market size and growth, focusing on emerging hubs in Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape describes market competition, including financial developments and leading company profiles.

Company scoring evaluates key players based on multiple parameters, including innovation and brand strength.

Report Scope:

Technologies covered: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and more.

Deployment methods: On-Premise and Cloud.

Business Functions: Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain, Finance, Human Resources, IT Service Management.

Applications: Customer Service, E-Commerce, Virtual Assistants, Information Retrieval, Social Media.

Industries: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Media, Education.

Highlighted Companies: Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., IBM Corp., among others.

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Time Series: Including a five-year historical analysis and a ten-year forecast to 2026.

Data: Comprehensive data including market size ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure metrics. Segmented by country and region for comparative insights.

Additional Features: The report offers bi-annual updates and customization options, supported by expert consultancy services, ensuring its relevance and utility for strategic decisions.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Llm-Powered Conversational Interfaces

4.2.2 Multimodal Chatbot Experiences

4.2.3 Enterprise-Grade Guardrails and Governance

4.2.4 Personalized Contextual Conversations

4.2.5 Conversational AI Platform Consolidation



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

5.2 Information Technology (It) and Telecommunications

5.3 Retail and Electronic-Commerce

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Government and Public Sector



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Automatic Speech Recognition, Other Technologies

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain and Operations, Finance and Accounting, Human Resource, Information Technology Service Management

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Customer Service, Electronic-Commerce and Sales, Virtual Assistants, Information Retrieval, Social Media and Messaging Platforms

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Industries, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Retail and Electronic-Commerce, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Education, Other Industries

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sentiment Analysis, Named Entity Recognition, Intent Detection, Text Classification, Contextual Understanding, Language Translation, Text Summarization, Part of Speech Tagging

9.7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning and Deep Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Neural Network Modeling, Transfer Learning, Generative Adversarial Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks

9.8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Sub-Segmentation of Automatic Speech Recognition, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Speaker Identification, Voice Command Recognition, Speech to Text Conversion, Accent and Dialect Recognition, Keyword Spotting, Emotion Recognition, Noise Reduction Modeling

9.9. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Technologies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Computer Vision Integration, Predictive Analytics, Knowledge Graph Processing, Contextual Recommendation Systems, Multimodal Interaction, Conversational Flow Automation, Data Augmentation Techniques



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Business Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon.com Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corp. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Meta Platforms Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. IBM Corp. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Salesforce Inc., OpenAI LLC, LivePerson Inc., Anthropic PBC, Yellow.ai, Dialpad Inc., Intercom, Ada Support, Kore.ai, AI21 Labs, Avaamo Inc., Master of Code Global, BotsCrew, Botsify Inc., Lindy.AI



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Chatbots market report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Meta Platforms Inc.

IBM Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

OpenAI LLC

LivePerson Inc.

Anthropic PBC

Yellow.ai

Dialpad Inc.

Intercom

Ada Support

Kore.ai

AI21 Labs

Avaamo Inc.

Master of Code Global

BotsCrew

Botsify Inc.

Lindy.ai

Writesonic Inc.

Replika

Chatfuel

Rasa

Botpress Inc.





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