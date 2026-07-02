Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The healthcare procurement business process outsourcing (BPO) market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $6.73 billion in 2025 to $7.46 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 10.8%. This expansion is driven by factors including a heightened focus on cost containment and operational efficiency, complexities in healthcare supply chains, and an increasing adoption of digital procurement solutions such as automation, analytics, and cloud technologies. Additionally, the pressing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies compels healthcare providers to seek reduced administrative overhead through outsourcing.
Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $11.13 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Key drivers include the rise of digital procurement tools, the need for cost-efficient supply chain solutions, and the increasing demand for regulatory compliance. Technological advancements are also influencing the market; notable trends comprise cloud-based platforms, AI and automation in sourcing, predictive analytics for forecasting, and use of blockchain for increased transparency and traceability in supply chains.
Increasing healthcare expenditure continues to fuel market growth, especially as chronic diseases call for extended and costly treatments. This drives demand for scalable and efficient sourcing solutions, prompting healthcare entities to seek specialized BPO providers to manage suppliers, streamline processes, and enhance compliance. For instance, in 2023, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% increase in healthcare expenditure, further bolstering the market's expansion.
Prominent companies in the healthcare procurement BPO market are developing advanced digital platforms, such as e-procurement systems, to enhance supply chain efficiencies. A notable example is Bridge Medical GPO's launch of a JAGGAER-powered e-procurement platform, facilitating competitive procurement of medical supplies for its members while employing machine learning for process automation and strategic decision-making.
Acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, as seen in EQT Private Capital Asia acquiring GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Inc. for over $850 million. This grants EQT majority ownership, enhancing their expansion and technological prowess in healthcare BPO services. GeBBS, a US-based firm, specializes in revenue cycle management, health information management, and medical billing services.
Major industry players encompass corporations like IBM, PwC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Genpact, and more. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the way.
The healthcare procurement BPO sector involves strategic sourcing, supply chain consulting, and vendor risk assessment to enhance efficiency and compliance for healthcare organizations. It caters to diverse organizations, including large enterprises and SMEs, implementing cloud-based and on-premise solutions. However, global trade relations and tariffs impact the market by altering cost structures and necessitating supplier diversification and localized procurement strategies to mitigate risks.
The comprehensive "Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Global Report 2026" provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the current dynamics and future trends of this rapidly evolving market. This report focuses on key aspects impacting the healthcare procurement BPO landscape, presenting valuable data and analysis covering a broad spectrum of regions and market segments.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain an in-depth global perspective through extensive coverage of 16 geographies.
- Evaluate the significance of macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes on market dynamics.
- Develop targeted regional and country-specific strategies utilizing local data insights.
- Identify lucrative segments for investment opportunities.
- Leverage forecast data, market drivers, and trends to outperform competitors.
- Understand end-user demographics to tailor customer strategies effectively.
- Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Estimate market potential using the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.
- Receive updates with the latest data delivered within 2-3 working days, including an Excel data sheet for easy extraction and analysis.
- Access data in an interactive Excel dashboard format.
Description:
The report addresses the largest and rapidly growing markets for healthcare procurement BPO, analyzing its connection to the global economy, demographic trends, and analogous markets. It explores influential forces including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes.
Covering market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional insights, total addressable market (TAM), and market attractiveness scores, the report offers a comprehensive look at the competitive landscape, market shares, and company scoring matrices. Historical and forecast market growth patterns are traced by geography.
- Detailed market characteristics define key products, services, differentiation, and innovation trends.
- The supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, supplier evaluation, and competitive dynamics.
- Emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation are explored.
- Key regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting market growth and innovation are reviewed.
- Market size forecasts consider technological advancements, geopolitical impacts, and economic factors.
- The total addressable market section offers strategic insights into growth opportunities.
- A quantitative scoring framework evaluates market attractiveness for decision-making support.
- Market segmentation breaks down into various submarkets, while geographic sections analyze regional dynamics.
- Competitive landscape analysis describes market shares and profiles leading companies.
- The company scoring matrix ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.
Report Scope:
- Service Type: Category management, sourcing, procurement transformation, transaction management, supplier management, other services.
- Deployment Mode: Cloud-based and on-premise solutions.
- Enterprise Size: Large enterprises and SMEs.
- End-User: Hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers.
The report includes profiles of leading companies like IBM, PwC, EY, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and others, covering their roles in the market dynamics. It highlights key financial deals shaping the market. Geographical insights expand across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and others, reflecting recent supply chain realignments.
Delivery: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats, including an Excel Dashboard for in-depth analysis.
The report also offers added benefits such as bi-annual data updates, customization options, and consultative support from industry experts.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Healthcare Procurement Operations
4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Data Driven Spend Analytics
4.2.3 Rising Focus on Supplier Risk and Compliance Management
4.2.4 Expansion of Category Specific Procurement Expertise
4.2.5 Increasing Use of Integrated Sourcing and Contracting Models
5. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Hospitals
5.2 Clinics
5.3 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.4 Healthcare Providers
5.5 Other End Users
6. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Category management, Sourcing, Procurement transformation, Transaction management, Supplier management, Other service types
9.2. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud-based, on-premise
9.3. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Large enterprises, Small and medium enterprises
9.4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical companies, Healthcare providers, Other end-users
9.5. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Category Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Medical supplies, Pharmaceuticals, Surgical equipment, Laboratory equipment, IT and software services, Facility management services
9.6. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sourcing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Raw materials, Contract manufacturing services, Equipment and devices, Outsourced services, Consumables and disposables
9.7. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Procurement Transformation, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Process reengineering, Digital procurement tools, Strategic sourcing programs, Spend analytics, Compliance and policy alignment
9.8. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transaction Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Purchase orders, Invoice processing, Payment reconciliation, E-procurement operations, Catalog management
9.9. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Supplier Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Supplier onboarding, Supplier performance monitoring, Supplier risk management, Contract management, Supplier collaboration platforms
9.10. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Service Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Advisory services, Tail-spend management, Procurement audits, Procurement training, Ad-hoc procurement support
10. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
12.1. China Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
13.1. India Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
14.1. Japan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
15.1. Australia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
16.1. Indonesia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
17.1. South Korea Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
18.1. Taiwan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
19.1. South East Asia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
20.1. Western Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
21.1. UK Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
22.1. Germany Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
23.1. France Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
24.1. Italy Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
25.1. Spain Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
27.1. Russia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
28.1. North America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
29.1. USA Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
30.1. Canada Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
31.1. South America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
32.1. Brazil Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
33.1. Middle East Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
34.1. Africa Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. PricewaterhouseCoopers Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. Ernst & Young Global Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. Infosys Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. HCL Technologies Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact Limited, Vizient Inc., EXLService Holdings Inc., WNS Holdings Limited, Premier Inc., GEP Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Zycus Inc., JAGGAER Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange LLC, Tradeshift Limited, Ivalua Inc., Procurify Corp.
38. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Upcoming Startups in the Market
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market
41. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1 Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2 Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3 Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2 Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market report include:
- International Business Machines Corporation
- PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- Infosys Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Wipro Limited
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Genpact Limited
- Vizient Inc.
- EXLService Holdings Inc.
- WNS Holdings Limited
- Premier Inc.
- GEP Inc.
- Coupa Software Inc.
- Zycus Inc.
- JAGGAER Inc.
- Global Healthcare Exchange LLC
- Tradeshift Limited
- Ivalua Inc.
- Procurify Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43oolg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment