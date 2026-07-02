Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The healthcare procurement business process outsourcing (BPO) market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $6.73 billion in 2025 to $7.46 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 10.8%. This expansion is driven by factors including a heightened focus on cost containment and operational efficiency, complexities in healthcare supply chains, and an increasing adoption of digital procurement solutions such as automation, analytics, and cloud technologies. Additionally, the pressing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies compels healthcare providers to seek reduced administrative overhead through outsourcing.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $11.13 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Key drivers include the rise of digital procurement tools, the need for cost-efficient supply chain solutions, and the increasing demand for regulatory compliance. Technological advancements are also influencing the market; notable trends comprise cloud-based platforms, AI and automation in sourcing, predictive analytics for forecasting, and use of blockchain for increased transparency and traceability in supply chains.

Increasing healthcare expenditure continues to fuel market growth, especially as chronic diseases call for extended and costly treatments. This drives demand for scalable and efficient sourcing solutions, prompting healthcare entities to seek specialized BPO providers to manage suppliers, streamline processes, and enhance compliance. For instance, in 2023, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% increase in healthcare expenditure, further bolstering the market's expansion.

Prominent companies in the healthcare procurement BPO market are developing advanced digital platforms, such as e-procurement systems, to enhance supply chain efficiencies. A notable example is Bridge Medical GPO's launch of a JAGGAER-powered e-procurement platform, facilitating competitive procurement of medical supplies for its members while employing machine learning for process automation and strategic decision-making.

Acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, as seen in EQT Private Capital Asia acquiring GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Inc. for over $850 million. This grants EQT majority ownership, enhancing their expansion and technological prowess in healthcare BPO services. GeBBS, a US-based firm, specializes in revenue cycle management, health information management, and medical billing services.

Major industry players encompass corporations like IBM, PwC, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Genpact, and more. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the way.

The healthcare procurement BPO sector involves strategic sourcing, supply chain consulting, and vendor risk assessment to enhance efficiency and compliance for healthcare organizations. It caters to diverse organizations, including large enterprises and SMEs, implementing cloud-based and on-premise solutions. However, global trade relations and tariffs impact the market by altering cost structures and necessitating supplier diversification and localized procurement strategies to mitigate risks.







The comprehensive "Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Global Report 2026" provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the current dynamics and future trends of this rapidly evolving market. This report focuses on key aspects impacting the healthcare procurement BPO landscape, presenting valuable data and analysis covering a broad spectrum of regions and market segments.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain an in-depth global perspective through extensive coverage of 16 geographies.

Evaluate the significance of macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes on market dynamics.

Develop targeted regional and country-specific strategies utilizing local data insights.

Identify lucrative segments for investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data, market drivers, and trends to outperform competitors.

Understand end-user demographics to tailor customer strategies effectively.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Estimate market potential using the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Receive updates with the latest data delivered within 2-3 working days, including an Excel data sheet for easy extraction and analysis.

Access data in an interactive Excel dashboard format.

Description:

The report addresses the largest and rapidly growing markets for healthcare procurement BPO, analyzing its connection to the global economy, demographic trends, and analogous markets. It explores influential forces including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes.

Covering market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional insights, total addressable market (TAM), and market attractiveness scores, the report offers a comprehensive look at the competitive landscape, market shares, and company scoring matrices. Historical and forecast market growth patterns are traced by geography.

Detailed market characteristics define key products, services, differentiation, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, supplier evaluation, and competitive dynamics.

Emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation are explored.

Key regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting market growth and innovation are reviewed.

Market size forecasts consider technological advancements, geopolitical impacts, and economic factors.

The total addressable market section offers strategic insights into growth opportunities.

A quantitative scoring framework evaluates market attractiveness for decision-making support.

Market segmentation breaks down into various submarkets, while geographic sections analyze regional dynamics.

Competitive landscape analysis describes market shares and profiles leading companies.

The company scoring matrix ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Service Type: Category management, sourcing, procurement transformation, transaction management, supplier management, other services.

Category management, sourcing, procurement transformation, transaction management, supplier management, other services. Deployment Mode: Cloud-based and on-premise solutions.

Cloud-based and on-premise solutions. Enterprise Size: Large enterprises and SMEs.

Large enterprises and SMEs. End-User: Hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers.

The report includes profiles of leading companies like IBM, PwC, EY, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and others, covering their roles in the market dynamics. It highlights key financial deals shaping the market. Geographical insights expand across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and others, reflecting recent supply chain realignments.

Delivery: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats, including an Excel Dashboard for in-depth analysis.

The report also offers added benefits such as bi-annual data updates, customization options, and consultative support from industry experts.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Healthcare Procurement Operations

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Data Driven Spend Analytics

4.2.3 Rising Focus on Supplier Risk and Compliance Management

4.2.4 Expansion of Category Specific Procurement Expertise

4.2.5 Increasing Use of Integrated Sourcing and Contracting Models



5. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4 Healthcare Providers

5.5 Other End Users



6. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Category management, Sourcing, Procurement transformation, Transaction management, Supplier management, Other service types

9.2. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-based, on-premise

9.3. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large enterprises, Small and medium enterprises

9.4. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical companies, Healthcare providers, Other end-users

9.5. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Category Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Medical supplies, Pharmaceuticals, Surgical equipment, Laboratory equipment, IT and software services, Facility management services

9.6. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sourcing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Raw materials, Contract manufacturing services, Equipment and devices, Outsourced services, Consumables and disposables

9.7. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Procurement Transformation, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Process reengineering, Digital procurement tools, Strategic sourcing programs, Spend analytics, Compliance and policy alignment

9.8. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transaction Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Purchase orders, Invoice processing, Payment reconciliation, E-procurement operations, Catalog management

9.9. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Supplier Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Supplier onboarding, Supplier performance monitoring, Supplier risk management, Contract management, Supplier collaboration platforms

9.10. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Service Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Advisory services, Tail-spend management, Procurement audits, Procurement training, Ad-hoc procurement support



10. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

12.1. China Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

13.1. India Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

14.1. Japan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

15.1. Australia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

16.1. Indonesia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

17.1. South Korea Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

18.1. Taiwan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

19.1. South East Asia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

20.1. Western Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

21.1. UK Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

22.1. Germany Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

23.1. France Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

24.1. Italy Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

25.1. Spain Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

27.1. Russia Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

28.1. North America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

29.1. USA Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

30.1. Canada Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

31.1. South America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

32.1. Brazil Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

33.1. Middle East Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

34.1. Africa Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. PricewaterhouseCoopers Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Ernst & Young Global Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Infosys Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. HCL Technologies Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact Limited, Vizient Inc., EXLService Holdings Inc., WNS Holdings Limited, Premier Inc., GEP Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Zycus Inc., JAGGAER Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange LLC, Tradeshift Limited, Ivalua Inc., Procurify Corp.



38. Global Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market



41. Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Healthcare Procurement Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Infosys Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Genpact Limited

Vizient Inc.

EXLService Holdings Inc.

WNS Holdings Limited

Premier Inc.

GEP Inc.

Coupa Software Inc.

Zycus Inc.

JAGGAER Inc.

Global Healthcare Exchange LLC

Tradeshift Limited

Ivalua Inc.

Procurify Corp.



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