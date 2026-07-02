Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Gildan Activewear Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Gildan (NYSE and TSX: GIL). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Gildan may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

On June 16, 2026, a short-seller report alleged that Gildan was manipulating its financial results by artificially inflating revenue through various distribution channels.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

