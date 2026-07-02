Exponential Growth Projected: Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Set to Soar to $105.72 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The zero user interface (UI) technologies market is witnessing dynamic growth, projected to expand from $36.23 billion in 2025 to $105.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.8%. This surge is driven by increased adoption of AI-driven interfaces, contactless interaction, and enhanced active computing technologies, alongside advances in natural language processing and multimodal interaction systems.

The accelerated integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a key factor fueling this growth. By 2024, connected IoT devices are expected to reach 18.8 billion, with projections topping 40 billion by 2030. Zero UI technologies seamlessly integrate with IoT devices, promoting intuitive human-machine communication through voice, gestures, and AI-driven automation.

Innovations are continually shaping the market. For instance, gesture-enabled TVs from companies like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., are enhancing user experience without physical interfaces. The company's Neo QLED 4K lineup exemplifies the cutting-edge integration of gesture recognition and AI software.

Strategic acquisitions also mark industry developments. ROLI Ltd., a leader in digital music instruments, acquired Ultraleap Ltd. to integrate advanced hand-tracking and computer vision technologies, fostering more immersive music learning experiences.

Key players such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation are investing heavily in AI platforms, biometric systems, and ambient computing solutions to capture market opportunities. Regional growth is led by North America, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing sector.

Despite its growth, the market faces challenges such as global tariff changes impacting import costs of critical hardware components. Vendors are adapting with localized manufacturing and emphasis on software-centric solutions to mitigate these obstacles.

The outlook underscores a dynamic landscape of innovation and market shifts, characterized by AI integration and IoT expansion. Stakeholders are advised to remain adaptive in navigating these trends to exploit emerging opportunities within the zero UI technologies sector.

The Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Global Report 2026 offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the expanding zero user interface technologies market. This report delves into the emerging trends shaping the market over the coming decade and beyond.

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Description:

Explore the landscape of the Zero User Interface technologies, including its relationship with the wider economy, demographics, and analogous markets. This report answers pivotal questions concerning market dynamics like technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and shifting consumer preferences.

The report includes insights on market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market analysis, market attractiveness scoring, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends, and strategies.

The market characteristics section outlines significant products, services, and innovations shaping the marketplace.

Supply chain analysis delivers a holistic view of the value chain, highlighting suppliers and competitors.

The trends and strategies section evaluates market evolution, emphasizing advancements like digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations.

The regulatory and investment summary explores influential policies, regulatory bodies, investment flows, and funding trends.

The market size section provides historical and forecasted growth insights.

Forecasts consider technological evolutions, geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and economic factors.

The TAM analysis spotlights potential market size against existing developments, offering strategic growth insights.

Market attractiveness scoring assesses potential based on growth possibilities, competitive dynamics, and risk profiles.

Market segmentations delve into various sub-markets, highlighting diverse opportunities.

Regional and country breakdowns analyze the geographic distribution of market size and growth trajectories.

The competitive landscape section details major market players, including financial deals influencing recent market shifts.

Company scoring matrix ranks companies by multiple criteria including market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Markets Covered: By Component: Hardware; Software; Services. By Technology: Various recognition and interaction technologies. By Deployment Mode: On-Premise; Cloud-Based. By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government, Healthcare.

Subsegments: Includes hardware, software, and service categories as detailed in the report.

Companies Mentioned: Apple Inc.; Google LLC; Microsoft Corporation, and other leading firms.

Countries and Regions: Coverage encompasses key nations and regions globally, including expanded analysis for newly significant geographies.

Data: Five-year history and ten-year forecasts offer in-depth analysis including GDP proportions and expenditure per capita ratios.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $44.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $105.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Voice First Interaction Systems

4.2.2 Growth of Gesture and Motion Based Controls

4.2.3 Rising Deployment of Context Aware Ambient Computing Solutions

4.2.4 Expansion of Touchless and Biometric Interaction Platforms

4.2.5 Increasing Integration of Zero Ui in Smart Environments



5. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Residential Users

5.2 Commercial Enterprises

5.3 Industrial Users

5.4 Government and Public Sector

5.5 Healthcare Providers



6. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software, Services

9.2. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Voice or Speech Recognition, Gesture and Motion Recognition, Touch and Haptic Surfaces, Computer Vision and Gaze Tracking, Brain-Computer Interfaces, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Voice-Based Interaction, Gesture-Based Interaction, Motion-Based Interaction, Biometric-Based Interaction, Environmental-Awareness Interaction, Context-Aware Interaction

9.4. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud-Based

9.5. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Residential Users, Commercial Enterprises, Industrial Users, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare Providers

9.6. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sensors, Cameras, Microphones, Processors, Displays

9.7. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Voice Recognition Software, Gesture Recognition Software, Motion Detection Software, Biometric Recognition Software, Context Awareness Software

9.8. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance Services, Training Services, Implementation Services



10. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

13.1. China Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

14.1. India Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

15.1. Japan Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

16.1. Australia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

17.1. Indonesia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

18.1. South Korea Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

19.1. Taiwan Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

20.1. South East Asia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

21.1. Western Europe Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

22.1. UK Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

23.1. Germany Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

24.1. France Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

25.1. Italy Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

26.1. Spain Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

28.1. Russia Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

29.1. North America Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

30.1. USA Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

31.1. Canada Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

32.1. South America Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

33.1. Brazil Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

34.1. Middle East Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market

35.1. Africa Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Interaction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Apple Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Qualcomm Incorporated Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., NCR Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, IDEMIA Group, Sonos Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Tobii AB, Cerence Inc., KIOSK Information Systems Inc., SoundHound Inc., RealWear Inc., Ultraleap Ltd.



39. Global Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market



42. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Zero User Interface (UI) Technologies market report include:

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NCR Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

IDEMIA Group

Sonos Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Tobii AB

Cerence Inc.

KIOSK Information Systems Inc.

SoundHound Inc.

RealWear Inc.

Ultraleap Ltd.

Sensory Inc.

FaceTec Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pubntp

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