Cloud-Based Systems Drive Growth in Enterprise Financial Management Software Market: Adoption Rates and Innovations

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Financial Management Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The enterprise financial management software market is experiencing significant growth with a projected expansion from $12.05 billion in 2025 to $14.11 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2%. This historic growth is credited to the increasing adoption of smart sensors, connected devices, and a rising demand for real-time location tracking, automation, and intelligent building systems.

Forecasts indicate the market will reach $26.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9%. Key drivers for this growth include heightened demand for context-aware solutions, AI-powered analytics, smart city developments, and ambient intelligence in healthcare, as well as an intensified focus on safety and security systems. Trends to watch include advancements in sensor fusion, AI innovations in ambient systems, and real-time behavioral analytics.

Cloud-based systems are pivotal in driving market expansion. By offering scalable, flexible solutions, cloud platforms provide instant access to data, robust security, and seamless departmental connectivity, enhancing operational efficiency. A report by the Office for National Statistics in 2023 revealed high adoption rates for cloud computing (69%) and specialized software (61%), suggesting a notable shift towards cloud solutions.

Leading companies are enhancing their cloud-based enterprise management platforms, focusing on optimizing financial operations and cost efficiency to support agile decision-making. Intuit Inc. launched the Intuit Enterprise Suite, a cloud-based platform integrating core financial functions, including payroll and marketing automation, to streamline operations and provide real-time insights. The platform also offers capabilities like multi-entity accounting and consolidated reporting.

Recent industry moves include Cloud Coach's acquisition of JustOn, aimed at enhancing its PSA offerings with enhanced billing and financial automation capabilities, while broadening global presence. Major market players include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workday Inc., and Intuit Inc., among others.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market's geographical scope extends across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

The enterprise financial management software market encompasses revenues generated through financial process automation, consulting, integration, and support services. Only direct sales are accounted for, excluding resales along supply chains.

EFM software facilitates strategic decisions and enhances financial transparency through real-time insights. It covers financial planning, budgeting, accounting, reporting, compliance, and liquidity management. Available in on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid models, these solutions cater to industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government.

While global trade tensions and tariffs present challenges, particularly for hardware-dependent deployments, cloud-based and software-driven models offer resilience and further growth opportunities, promoting a shift towards less hardware-intensive solutions.

The Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Global Report 2026 serves as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior executives aiming to navigate the dynamically evolving enterprise financial software landscape. Highlighting robust growth, this report presents a roadmap of trends expected to shape the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a comprehensive, global perspective across 16 geographic regions.

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Gain a competitive edge with accurately forecasted data, drivers, and market trends.

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Evaluate market potential using total addressable market analysis.

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Description

This global report addresses pivotal questions about the enterprise financial management software market, including identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets, industry growth forces, and future market-shaping factors such as technological, regulatory, and consumer preference shifts.

The report comprehensively covers market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, total addressable market, competitive landscape, and strategic direction. It examines the market's historical and forecast growth by geography and offers insights into evolving technologies such as AI-driven innovations.

Market Scope

Markets Covered:

By Solution Type: Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Budgeting and Forecast, Accounting Management. By Deployment Type: On-premises, Cloud-based, Hybrid. By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises. By Functionality: Expense Management, Asset Management, Risk Management. By Industry Verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications.

Included Subsegments:

By Financial Planning and Analysis: Strategic Planning, Performance Management. By Budgeting and Forecast: Operational Budgeting, Capital Budgeting. By Accounting Management: General Ledger, Accounts Payable.

Prominent Companies Featured:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Workday Inc., and many more industry leaders are extensively analyzed.

Geographies and Regions Covered:

Countries such as Australia, China, USA, and regions like Asia-Pacific and North America are scrutinized to understand market dynamics.

This report's five-year historic and ten-year forecast timeline, coupled with detailed market data segmentation, offers a holistic viewpoint critical for strategic planning. With added benefits through bi-annual updates, customization, and expert consultant support, it promises an invaluable tool in comprehending and navigating the enterprise financial management software market landscape.

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Integrated Financial Management Platforms

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Real-Time Financial Visibility and Reporting

4.2.3 Rising Focus on Automation of Core Finance Processes

4.2.4 Expansion of Compliance and Regulatory Management Capabilities

4.2.5 Greater Emphasis on Data Accuracy and Financial Transparency



5. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Financial Services

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Manufacturing

5.4 Retail

5.5 Other End-Users



6. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Financial Planning and Analysis (FPAndA), Budgeting and Forecast, Accounting Management, Reporting and Compliance, Cash and Liquidity Management

9.2. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-premises, Cloud-based, Hybrid

9.3. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Invoice Management, Expense Management, Asset Management, Risk Management

9.5. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Industry Verticals, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications, Government, Education

9.6. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Financial Planning and Analysis, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Strategic Planning, Performance Management, Profitability Analysis, Scenario Modeling

9.7. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Budgeting and Forecast, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Operational Budgeting, Capital Budgeting, Rolling Forecast, Zero Based Budgeting

9.8. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Accounting Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Fixed Assets

9.9. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Reporting and Compliance, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Regulatory Reporting, Financial Reporting, Audit Management, Risk Management

9.10. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cash and Liquidity Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cash Positioning, Cash Forecasting, Liquidity Planning, Treasury Management



10. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

12.1. China Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

13.1. India Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

14.1. Japan Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

15.1. Australia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

16.1. Indonesia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

17.1. South Korea Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

18.1. Taiwan Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

19.1. South East Asia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

20.1. Western Europe Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

21.1. UK Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

22.1. Germany Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

23.1. France Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

24.1. Italy Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

25.1. Spain Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

27.1. Russia Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

28.1. North America Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

29.1. USA Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

30.1. Canada Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

31.1. South America Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

32.1. Brazil Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

33.1. Middle East Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Enterprise Financial Management Software Market

34.1. Africa Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Enterprise Financial Management Software Market, Segmentation by Solution Type, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Workday Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Infor Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., the Sage Group plc, Xero Limited, Epicor Software Corporation, IFS AB, Unit4 N.V., Totvs S.A., Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, Coupa Software Incorporated, Deltek Inc., BlackLine Inc., QAD Inc., Kyriba Corp., Certinia Inc., 2ndSite Inc.



38. Global Enterprise Financial Management Software Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Enterprise Financial Management Software Market



41. Enterprise Financial Management Software Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Enterprise Financial Management Software Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Enterprise Financial Management Software Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Enterprise Financial Management Software Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Enterprise Financial Management Software market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Infor Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The Sage Group plc

Xero Limited

Epicor Software Corporation

IFS AB

Unit4 N.V.

Totvs S.A.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited

Coupa Software Incorporated

Deltek Inc.

BlackLine Inc.

QAD Inc.

Kyriba Corp.

Certinia Inc.

2ndSite Inc.

Acumatica Inc.

SYSPRO Proprietary Limited

Wave Financial Inc.

Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.





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