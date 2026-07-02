Hybrid Concrete Pump Market to Skyrocket: From $1.39 Billion in 2025 to $2.21 Billion by 2030 at 9.7% CAGR

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The hybrid concrete pump market is experiencing rapid expansion, with its value expected to rise from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $1.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for diesel-only concrete pump trucks, urban infrastructure development, road construction, and rising awareness of equipment efficiency.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.21 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7%. This is driven by the adoption of hybrid powertrains, a surge in demand for sustainable construction machinery, investments in large-scale infrastructure projects, and regulatory pressure for energy-efficient equipment. Key trends include advancements in hybrid powertrain systems, innovations in telematics for fleet monitoring, developments in automated pumping systems, and the integration of digital platforms for sales and service.

The demand for fuel-efficient, low-emission trucks is set to drive the hybrid concrete pump truck market. These trucks combine conventional diesel engines with electric or hybrid systems, addressing environmental regulations without compromising performance. For instance, licensed zero-emission heavy goods vehicles in the UK saw a 34% increase in 2024, showcasing the growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices.

Leading companies in this space, such as Putzmeister Concrete Machines Private Limited, are focused on developing advanced solutions like hybrid-electric drive systems. These systems aim to improve efficiency while reducing emissions and noise. An example is the Iontron 36 (M36-i), a truck-mounted concrete pump that allows for electric-powered operations, aligning with contractors' sustainability goals.

In a significant industry development, Volvo Trucks Corporation has partnered with Putzmeister Concrete Pumps GmbH to introduce battery-electric concrete boom pump trucks. This collaboration, leveraging Volvo's expertise in electric truck platforms and Putzmeister's pumping technology, aims to accelerate construction industry electrification.

Prominent players in the market include Volvo Group, Liebherr-International, XCMG Construction Machinery, Sany Heavy Industry, Hino Motors, FAW Jiefang Automobile Co., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, Liugong Machinery, and CIFA S.p.A.

The Asia-Pacific region leads in market size and is expected to maintain rapid growth. This region, alongside others like Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and South America, will play a crucial role in market dynamics. Key countries include China, India, Japan, Germany, the UK, and the USA.

Hybrid concrete pump trucks, combining mobility with high pumping performance, are crucial for large-scale construction projects, employing powertrain combinations like electric-diesel and gasoline-diesel hybrids. They are utilized in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, drawing interest from construction firms and rental providers.

Despite challenges from global trade tariffs affecting costs of imported components, there's a push toward domestic production and localization of hybrid machinery.

The Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Global Report 2026 offers strategic insights for marketers and senior management to evaluate the rapidly growing market. This comprehensive report, covering 16 geographies, projects the trends shaping the market over the coming decade.

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Description:

Discover where the largest and fastest-growing market segments for hybrid concrete pump trucks are located. Understand market relations to broader economic, demographic, and industry-specific trends. The report delves into market characteristics, growth patterns, segmentation, regional and national analysis, TAM, market attractiveness, competition landscape, market shares, company rankings, trends, and strategies.

The market characteristics section explores key products and services, brand differentiation, product attributes, and significant innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis covers the value chain, from raw materials to suppliers, listing competitors at each level.

Updated trends and strategies highlight technological advancements, digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscapes review key frameworks, regulatory bodies, and investment trends impacting market growth.

The market size section reports on both historical growth and future projections.

Forecasts consider factors like AI, automation, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, and economic conditions.

The TAM analysis offers strategic insights and growth opportunities by comparing potential and current market sizes.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth, competition, and strategic fit.

Market segmentation further breaks down into submarkets.

Regional and country breakdowns analyze market sizes and growth trajectories in each geography.

Expansion into regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia addresses recent shifts in manufacturing and supply chains.

The competitive landscape section describes market dynamics, company shares, and key financial transactions.

The company scoring matrix ranks firms based on performance metrics like market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Truck-Mounted, Trailer-Mounted, Specialized

By Power Source: Electric-Diesel Hybrid, Gasoline-Diesel Hybrid, Others

By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

By End-user: Construction Companies, Rental Service Providers, Others

Subsegments for Truck-Mounted: Heavy, Medium, Light Duty Trucks

Trailer-Mounted: Standard, Long Reach, Compact Trailers

Specialized: High Rise, Remote Area, Custom Application Pumps

Companies Mentioned: Volvo Group, Liebherr-International, XCMG, Sany Heavy Industry, Putzmeister, and others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, US, UK, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits: Bi-annual updates, customization options, expert consulting support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Low-Emission Construction Equipment

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Pump Trucks in Urban Areas

4.2.3 Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Noise Reduction

4.2.4 Increasing Availability of Plug-in Hybrid Models

4.2.5 Expansion of Rental Fleets With Hybrid Equipment



5. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Construction Companies

5.2 Concrete Pumping Service Providers

5.3 Infrastructure Contractors

5.4 Equipment Rental Companies

5.5 Others



6. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Truck-Mounted, Trailer-Mounted, Specialized

9.2. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Power Source, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Electric-Diesel Hybrid, Gasoline-Diesel Hybrid, Other Power Souces

9.3. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small, Medium, Large

9.4. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

9.5. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Construction Companies, Rental Service Providers, Other End-Users

9.6. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Sub-Segmentation of Truck-Mounted, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Heavy Duty Truck, Medium Duty Truck, Light Duty Truck

9.7. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Sub-Segmentation of Trailer-Mounted, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Standard Trailer, Long Reach Trailer, Compact Trailer

9.8. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Sub-Segmentation of Specialized, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

High-Rise Concrete Pump Trucks, Tunnel Concrete Pump Trucks, Line Pump Trucks, Articulated Boom Pump Trucks, Compact / Urban-Site Pump Trucks



10. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

12.1. China Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

13.1. India Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

14.1. Japan Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

15.1. Australia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

16.1. Indonesia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

17.1. South Korea Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

18.1. Taiwan Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

19.1. South East Asia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

20.1. Western Europe Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

21.1. UK Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

22.1. Germany Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

23.1. France Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

24.1. Italy Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

25.1. Spain Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

27.1. Russia Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

28.1. North America Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

29.1. USA Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

30.1. Canada Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

31.1. South America Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

32.1. Brazil Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

33.1. Middle East Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market

34.1. Africa Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Power Source, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Volvo Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Hino Motors Ltd., FAW Jiefang Automobile Co. Ltd, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., Putzmeister GmbH, Putzmeister GmbH, Schwing GmbH, Schwing GmbH, AIMIX Group Co. Ltd., CIFA S.p.A., JUNJIN CO. LTD., Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Sermac S.r.l., Betonipumppaus Laatikainen, Shandong Hongda Construction Machinery



38. Global Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market



41. Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Hybrid Concrete Pump Truck market report include:

Volvo Group

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Hino Motors Ltd.

FAW Jiefang Automobile Co. Ltd

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Putzmeister GmbH

Putzmeister GmbH

Schwing GmbH

Schwing GmbH

AIMIX Group Co. Ltd.

CIFA S.p.A.

JUNJIN CO. LTD.

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Sermac S.r.l.

Betonipumppaus Laatikainen

Shandong Hongda Construction Machinery





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