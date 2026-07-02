Smartphone Adoption Fuels Voice Recognition Market Growth Amidst Rising Global Demand

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice and Speech Recognition Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The voice and speech recognition software market has witnessed significant growth, projected to expand from $17.63 billion in 2025 to $20.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18%. This historic growth is driven by increased smartphone voice assistant adoption, demand for hands-free device interaction, enhanced customer experience personalization, and an expansion in digital customer service channels.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $39.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%. Key growth factors include remote and hybrid work model adoption, automated customer support solutions, voice biometrics for security, and clinical documentation automation. The market is also driven by advancements in deep learning, neural conversational systems, multilingual modeling, sentiment-aware speech analytics, and edge-based speech processing.
Smartphone adoption significantly propels market growth, with devices enhancing user experience through voice commands and hands-free operation. The Groupe Speciale Mobile Association forecasts mobile subscribers to increase from 5.8 billion in 2024 to 6.5 billion by 2030, with smartphone connections rising to 90% of all connections by 2030.
Efforts by major companies to develop sophisticated AI-driven speech recognition models are noteworthy. For example, AssemblyAI released the Universal-1 model in April 2024, offering high accuracy across challenging audio scenarios. This model represents a pioneering effort in achieving superior real-time transcription across multiple languages.
Additionally, in July 2025, Meta Platforms Inc. acquired PlayHT Inc. to enhance its voice synthesis capabilities for products spanning from AI assistants to virtual reality interfaces, showcasing strategic moves for competitive advantage in this vertical.
The industry landscape includes leading players such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Baidu, and OpenAI, with North America being the largest market region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow fastest, driven by increasing technology adoption and innovation across sectors.
Market revenues are derived from services like speech-to-text, voice-enabled assistant integration, call center analytics, voice biometrics, and custom interface designs. The value chain includes platforms, CRM integrations, productivity applications, and SDKs for developers.
The market outlook is subject to global trade changes, influencing costs related to hardware imports for on-premises deployments. However, this has simultaneously bolstered cloud-based offerings and localized innovations, suggesting market resilience amid changing international trade dynamics.
Voice and speech recognition technologies are vital in converting spoken language into actionable insights, widely used for productivity and user experience enhancement across diverse applications. This technological evolution underscores the exciting trajectory and strategic shifts within the industry.
The Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess substantial market growth. This comprehensive report, spanning 16 geographies, is a pivotal guide to understanding the trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Acquire a robust global perspective with extensive geographic coverage.
- Evaluate macroeconomic factors including geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory shifts impacting the market.
- Develop regional and country-specific strategies using local data analysis.
- Identify prime growth segments for strategic investment.
- Surpass competitors leveraging forecast data and market-driving trends.
- Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.
- Benchmark against key competitors by market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Assess market potential using TAM and market attractiveness scoring.
- Ideal for enhancing both internal and external presentations with reliable data and analysis.
- Receive timely data updates and Excel dashboard for seamless data navigation.
Market Overview: The report resolves pivotal questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for voice and speech recognition software, how these markets relate to broader economic contexts, and the forces influencing future market trajectories, including technological disruptions and regulatory shifts.
Key sections of the report cover market characteristics, size, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns, alongside TAM, market attractiveness, and competitive analysis. Historical and forecasted market growth is detailed by geography, providing valuable insights into the market landscape.
Key Sections:
- Market characteristics: Definitions, key offerings, innovation trends.
- Supply chain & competitor analysis: In-depth exploration of resources and supply dynamics.
- Trends & strategies: Emerging technology trends and strategic advantages for market positioning.
- Regulatory & investment landscape: Key frameworks and major investment trends.
- Market segmentations: Comprehensive breakdown of market sub-segments.
- Regional insights: Analysis of geographic market dynamics and growth patterns.
- Competitive landscape: Market share descriptions, leading company rankings, and recent key financial deals.
Market Scope:
Types include Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition, and Speaker Identification. Deployments span Cloud-Based and On-Premises. Applications cover Healthcare, Banking, Automotive, Electronics, and Telecommunications, serving Individuals, SMEs, and Large Enterprises.
Notable Companies: Leading entities such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Baidu Inc., and others are analyzed in detail.
Geographic Coverage: Markets include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more, encompassing Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and additional regions.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Updates
- Customisation Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$20.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$39.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Speech to Text Solutions in Enterprise Workflows
4.2.2 Rising Deployment of Voice Biometrics for Secure Authentication
4.2.3 Growing Use of Voice Analytics in Contact Centers for Quality Monitoring
4.2.4 Expansion of Multilingual and Accent Tolerant Recognition Capabilities
4.2.5 Higher Integration of Voice Interfaces in Enterprise Software Platforms
5. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Individuals
5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.3 Large Enterprises
5.4 Contact Centers and Bpo Providers
5.5 Others
6. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition (Speech-to-Text), Speaker Identification and Verification
9.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud-Based, on-Premises
9.3. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Pattern Recognition
9.4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications
9.5. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
9.6. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Voice Recognition, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Continuous Voice Recognition, Discrete Voice Recognition, Command and Control Voice Recognition, Text Independent Voice Recognition, Text Dependent Voice Recognition
9.7. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Speech Recognition (Speech-to-Text), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Real Time Speech Recognition, Batch Speech Recognition, Speaker Dependent Speech Recognition, Speaker Independent Speech Recognition, Large Vocabulary Speech Recognition
9.8. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Speaker Identification and Verification, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Speaker Identification, Speaker Verification, Active Speaker Recognition, Passive Speaker Recognition, Multilingual Speaker Recognition
10. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
13.1. China Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
14.1. India Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
15.1. Japan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
16.1. Australia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
17.1. Indonesia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
18.1. South Korea Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
19.1. Taiwan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
20.1. South East Asia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
21.1. Western Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
22.1. UK Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
23.1. Germany Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
24.1. France Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
25.1. Italy Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
26.1. Spain Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
28.1. Russia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
29.1. North America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
30.1. USA Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
31.1. Canada Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
32.1. South America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
33.1. Brazil Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
34.1. Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
35.1. Africa Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Baidu Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
OpenAI L.P., iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Kore.ai Inc., Yellow.ai Pvt. Ltd., Veritone Inc., Observe.AI Inc., SoundHound AI Inc., Descript Inc., AssemblyAI Inc., Otter.ai Inc., Deepgram Inc., Speechmatics Ltd, Amberscript B.V., Sonix.ai Inc., Rev AI Inc.
39. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Upcoming Startups in the Market
41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market
42. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
42.1. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
42.2. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
42.3. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
42.3.2. Competitor Strategies
43. Appendix
43.1. Abbreviations
43.2. Currencies
43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
43.4. Research Inquiries
43.5. About the Analyst
43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Voice and Speech Recognition Software market report include:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Baidu Inc.
- OpenAI L.P.
- iFLYTEK Co. Ltd.
- Kore.ai Inc.
- Yellow.ai Pvt. Ltd.
- Veritone Inc.
- Observe.AI Inc.
- SoundHound AI Inc.
- Descript Inc.
- AssemblyAI Inc.
- Otter.ai Inc.
- Deepgram Inc.
- Speechmatics Ltd
- Amberscript B.V.
- Sonix.ai Inc.
- Rev AI Inc.
- Soniox Inc.
- Picovoice Inc.
- Voicegain.ai Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vpua1
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