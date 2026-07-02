Smartphone Adoption Fuels Voice Recognition Market Growth Amidst Rising Global Demand

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice and Speech Recognition Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The voice and speech recognition software market has witnessed significant growth, projected to expand from $17.63 billion in 2025 to $20.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18%. This historic growth is driven by increased smartphone voice assistant adoption, demand for hands-free device interaction, enhanced customer experience personalization, and an expansion in digital customer service channels.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $39.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%. Key growth factors include remote and hybrid work model adoption, automated customer support solutions, voice biometrics for security, and clinical documentation automation. The market is also driven by advancements in deep learning, neural conversational systems, multilingual modeling, sentiment-aware speech analytics, and edge-based speech processing.

Smartphone adoption significantly propels market growth, with devices enhancing user experience through voice commands and hands-free operation. The Groupe Speciale Mobile Association forecasts mobile subscribers to increase from 5.8 billion in 2024 to 6.5 billion by 2030, with smartphone connections rising to 90% of all connections by 2030.

Efforts by major companies to develop sophisticated AI-driven speech recognition models are noteworthy. For example, AssemblyAI released the Universal-1 model in April 2024, offering high accuracy across challenging audio scenarios. This model represents a pioneering effort in achieving superior real-time transcription across multiple languages.

Additionally, in July 2025, Meta Platforms Inc. acquired PlayHT Inc. to enhance its voice synthesis capabilities for products spanning from AI assistants to virtual reality interfaces, showcasing strategic moves for competitive advantage in this vertical.

The industry landscape includes leading players such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Baidu, and OpenAI, with North America being the largest market region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow fastest, driven by increasing technology adoption and innovation across sectors.

Market revenues are derived from services like speech-to-text, voice-enabled assistant integration, call center analytics, voice biometrics, and custom interface designs. The value chain includes platforms, CRM integrations, productivity applications, and SDKs for developers.

The market outlook is subject to global trade changes, influencing costs related to hardware imports for on-premises deployments. However, this has simultaneously bolstered cloud-based offerings and localized innovations, suggesting market resilience amid changing international trade dynamics.

Voice and speech recognition technologies are vital in converting spoken language into actionable insights, widely used for productivity and user experience enhancement across diverse applications. This technological evolution underscores the exciting trajectory and strategic shifts within the industry.

The Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess substantial market growth. This comprehensive report, spanning 16 geographies, is a pivotal guide to understanding the trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a robust global perspective with extensive geographic coverage.

Evaluate macroeconomic factors including geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory shifts impacting the market.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using local data analysis.

Identify prime growth segments for strategic investment.

Surpass competitors leveraging forecast data and market-driving trends.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors by market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential using TAM and market attractiveness scoring.

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Market Overview: The report resolves pivotal questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for voice and speech recognition software, how these markets relate to broader economic contexts, and the forces influencing future market trajectories, including technological disruptions and regulatory shifts.

Key sections of the report cover market characteristics, size, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns, alongside TAM, market attractiveness, and competitive analysis. Historical and forecasted market growth is detailed by geography, providing valuable insights into the market landscape.

Key Sections:

Market characteristics: Definitions, key offerings, innovation trends.

Supply chain & competitor analysis: In-depth exploration of resources and supply dynamics.

Trends & strategies: Emerging technology trends and strategic advantages for market positioning.

Regulatory & investment landscape: Key frameworks and major investment trends.

Market segmentations: Comprehensive breakdown of market sub-segments.

Regional insights: Analysis of geographic market dynamics and growth patterns.

Competitive landscape: Market share descriptions, leading company rankings, and recent key financial deals.

Market Scope:

Types include Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition, and Speaker Identification. Deployments span Cloud-Based and On-Premises. Applications cover Healthcare, Banking, Automotive, Electronics, and Telecommunications, serving Individuals, SMEs, and Large Enterprises.

Notable Companies: Leading entities such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Baidu Inc., and others are analyzed in detail.

Geographic Coverage: Markets include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more, encompassing Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and additional regions.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customisation Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Speech to Text Solutions in Enterprise Workflows

4.2.2 Rising Deployment of Voice Biometrics for Secure Authentication

4.2.3 Growing Use of Voice Analytics in Contact Centers for Quality Monitoring

4.2.4 Expansion of Multilingual and Accent Tolerant Recognition Capabilities

4.2.5 Higher Integration of Voice Interfaces in Enterprise Software Platforms



5. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Individuals

5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.3 Large Enterprises

5.4 Contact Centers and Bpo Providers

5.5 Others



6. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition (Speech-to-Text), Speaker Identification and Verification

9.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises

9.3. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Pattern Recognition

9.4. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare, Banking and Finance, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications

9.5. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.6. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Voice Recognition, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Continuous Voice Recognition, Discrete Voice Recognition, Command and Control Voice Recognition, Text Independent Voice Recognition, Text Dependent Voice Recognition

9.7. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Speech Recognition (Speech-to-Text), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Real Time Speech Recognition, Batch Speech Recognition, Speaker Dependent Speech Recognition, Speaker Independent Speech Recognition, Large Vocabulary Speech Recognition

9.8. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Speaker Identification and Verification, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Speaker Identification, Speaker Verification, Active Speaker Recognition, Passive Speaker Recognition, Multilingual Speaker Recognition



10. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

13.1. China Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

14.1. India Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

15.1. Japan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

16.1. Australia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

17.1. Indonesia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

18.1. South Korea Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

19.1. Taiwan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

20.1. South East Asia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

21.1. Western Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

22.1. UK Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

23.1. Germany Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

24.1. France Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

25.1. Italy Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

26.1. Spain Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

28.1. Russia Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

29.1. North America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

30.1. USA Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

31.1. Canada Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

32.1. South America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

33.1. Brazil Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

34.1. Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market

35.1. Africa Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Baidu Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

OpenAI L.P., iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., Kore.ai Inc., Yellow.ai Pvt. Ltd., Veritone Inc., Observe.AI Inc., SoundHound AI Inc., Descript Inc., AssemblyAI Inc., Otter.ai Inc., Deepgram Inc., Speechmatics Ltd, Amberscript B.V., Sonix.ai Inc., Rev AI Inc.



39. Global Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market



42. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. Voice and Speech Recognition Software Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Voice and Speech Recognition Software market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Baidu Inc.

OpenAI L.P.

iFLYTEK Co. Ltd.

Kore.ai Inc.

Yellow.ai Pvt. Ltd.

Veritone Inc.

Observe.AI Inc.

SoundHound AI Inc.

Descript Inc.

AssemblyAI Inc.

Otter.ai Inc.

Deepgram Inc.

Speechmatics Ltd

Amberscript B.V.

Sonix.ai Inc.

Rev AI Inc.

Soniox Inc.

Picovoice Inc.

Voicegain.ai Inc.





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