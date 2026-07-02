Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Bio-Techne Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Merck.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bio-Techne shareholders will receive $73 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $11.3 billion. Bio-Techne insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Bio-Techne by imposing a significant penalty if Bio-Techne accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Bio-Techne board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

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