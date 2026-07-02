Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Outsourcing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automation outsourcing market size has experienced exponential growth and continues to expand rapidly. From $10.18 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to reach $13.48 billion by 2026, with a strong CAGR of 32.4%. This burgeoning growth is driven by increasing demands for operational efficiency, digital transformation, AI-driven automation, workforce optimization, and hybrid cloud-based solutions.

The trajectory remains robust as forecasts predict a rise to $41.09 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 32.1%. The key factors fueling this include a shift towards outsourced expertise over in-house management, accelerated adoption of intelligent process automation solutions, and a burgeoning need for scalable, flexible business processes. Prominent trends incorporate advancements in robotic process automation, AI and ML technologies, developments in workflow automation, and enhanced integration of intelligent analytics within automation solutions.

Business process automation is a significant growth driver, leveraging software, robotics, or AI to execute repetitive tasks autonomously. This approach is prevalent across sectors like manufacturing and logistics, where demand for precision and productivity is high. The automation outsourcing market supports this transformation by offering specialized services, enabling firms to rapidly adopt automation without developing their capabilities internally. For instance, UiPath's 2024 survey indicated a substantial uptake of AI among automation professionals, illustrating the sector's vibrant evolution.

Key industry players are innovating with AI-enabled RPA consulting services, targeting advisory and accounting firms to enhance operational consistency without workforce expansion. Vital Business Partners and Yarra Lane's partnership in May 2025 exemplifies this, showcasing solutions that automate routine tasks for professional service providers.

Collaborative strategies also enhance market capabilities, evident in Rapyuta Robotics' partnership with Infinite Outsourcing Solutions Inc. in February 2023. Such collaborations aim to optimize operations by merging AI-driven robotic automation with flexible staffing, enhancing efficiency and client satisfaction.

Leading companies in this market include Accenture, IBM, NTT DATA, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini, Cognizant, and Infosys, amongst others. While North America led the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is set for the fastest growth. The covered regions span across Asia-Pacific, South America, Western and Eastern Europe, and more.

The market primarily deals in automation platforms, RPA tools, AI-based solutions, and workflow automation systems. The revenues represent the sales within defined geographies, reflecting true consumption values excluding resale revenues.

While facing global trade and tariff dynamics, which impact costs of imported technology and slow short-term adoption, there is a concurrent drive towards software-centric, cloud-based automation, benefiting long-term growth.

The Automation Outsourcing Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the market's evolving landscape. Anticipated to witness robust growth, this report outlines the trends anticipated to shape the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global perspective through coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze the influence of macro factors: geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and regulatory changes.

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Identify lucrative growth segments for investment opportunities.

Surpass competitors by leveraging forecast data, market drivers, and trends.

Gain insights into customer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against top competitors considering market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for growth potential assessment.

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Description

Explore the largest and fastest-growing sectors of the automation outsourcing market. Understand its relation to macroeconomic factors, demographic shifts, and analogous markets. Gain insights into forces including technological disruption, regulatory transitions, and evolving consumer preferences.

The report provides detailed insights into market characteristics, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness scores, the competitive landscape, market shares, and company scoring matrices. It examines historical growth and forecasts by geography.

Market characteristics assess key products, service offerings, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis maps the entire value chain, detailing major resources, supplier analyses, and competition at various levels.

Updated trends and strategies focus on innovation trends like digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven solutions.

Regulatory insights detail frameworks, bodies, and policies influencing market growth. Analyze investment flows, incentives, and trends.

Market size analysis incorporates historical growth metrics and forecasts, accounting for AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and economic variables.

TAM analysis compares potential versus current market sizes, providing strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring involves a quantitative evaluation of growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic implications.

Segmentations categorize the market into sub-markets, with regional breakdowns analyzing geographies, historical, and forecasted growth.

Geographical expansion includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, pivotal in global value chains due to shifts in manufacturing and supply chains.

The competitive landscape highlights market composition, shares, description of key players, and significant financial transactions impacting the market.

The company scoring matrix ranks major companies based on a multi-parameter framework covering market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Solution; Services; Managed Services; Professional Services

By Type: Rule-based Automation; Knowledge-based Automation

By Organization Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises

By Technology Type: Robotic Process Automation; AI and ML; NLP; Computer Vision; Chatbots; Workflow Automation

By Industry: BFSI; Telecom and IT; Retail; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Government and Defense; Energy; Media; Transportation

Subsegments:

By Solution: Automation Software Platforms; Workflow Automation Systems; Robotic Process Automation Tools; AI Based Solutions; Business Process Automation

By Services: Consulting; Implementation; Integration; Support; Maintenance

By Managed Services: Operations; Infrastructure; Workflow; Process Optimization; Cloud Automation

By Professional Services: Advisory; Deployment; Training; Integration; Custom Development

Companies Mentioned: Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Kyndryl Holdings Inc., DXC Technology Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Atos SE, Wipro Limited, Teleperformance SE, Sutherland Global Services Inc., Concentrix Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact Limited, LTIMindtree Limited, Conduent Incorporated, EXLService Holdings Inc., WNS Limited, UiPath Inc., Thoughtworks Holding Inc., Coforge Limited

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth relative to related markets, GDP, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional data segmented by history and forecast, competitor market share, and segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report utilize end notes.

Delivery Format: Available as Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Automation Outsourcing Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Automation Outsourcing Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Automation Outsourcing Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Automation Outsourcing Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Outsourced Automation Expertise

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of End-to-End Managed Automation Services

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Rapid Automation Deployment Models

4.2.4 Expansion of Automation Outsourcing Among Smes

4.2.5 Higher Focus on Cost Optimization Through Third-Party Providers



5. Automation Outsourcing Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Organizations

5.2 Telecom and Information Technology Companies

5.3 Manufacturing Enterprises

5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations

5.5 Others



6. Automation Outsourcing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Automation Outsourcing Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Automation Outsourcing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Automation Outsourcing Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Automation Outsourcing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Automation Outsourcing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Automation Outsourcing Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Automation Outsourcing Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solution, Services, Managed Services, Professional Services

9.2. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Rule-based Automation, Knowledge-based Automation

9.3. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Technology Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Workflow Automation

9.5. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and Information Technology, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries

9.6. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automation Software Platforms, Workflow Automation Systems, Robotic Process Automation Tools, Artificial Intelligence Based Automation Solutions, Business Process Automation Solutions

9.7. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Integration Services, Support Services, Maintenance Services

9.8. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Managed Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Managed Automation Operations, Managed Infrastructure Automation, Managed Workflow Automation, Managed Process Optimization Services, Managed Cloud Automation Services

9.9. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Professional Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting and Advisory Services, Deployment and Configuration Services, Training and Knowledge Transfer Services, System Integration Services, Custom Automation Development Services



10. Automation Outsourcing Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Automation Outsourcing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Automation Outsourcing Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Automation Outsourcing Market

12.1. China Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Automation Outsourcing Market

13.1. India Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Automation Outsourcing Market

14.1. Japan Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Automation Outsourcing Market

15.1. Australia Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Automation Outsourcing Market

16.1. Indonesia Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Automation Outsourcing Market

17.1. South Korea Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Automation Outsourcing Market

18.1. Taiwan Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Automation Outsourcing Market

19.1. South East Asia Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Automation Outsourcing Market

20.1. Western Europe Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Automation Outsourcing Market

21.1. UK Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Automation Outsourcing Market

22.1. Germany Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Automation Outsourcing Market

23.1. France Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Automation Outsourcing Market

24.1. Italy Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Automation Outsourcing Market

25.1. Spain Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Automation Outsourcing Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Automation Outsourcing Market

27.1. Russia Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Automation Outsourcing Market

28.1. North America Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Automation Outsourcing Market

29.1. USA Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Automation Outsourcing Market

30.1. Canada Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Automation Outsourcing Market

31.1. South America Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Automation Outsourcing Market

32.1. Brazil Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Automation Outsourcing Market

33.1. Middle East Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Automation Outsourcing Market

34.1. Africa Automation Outsourcing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Automation Outsourcing Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Automation Outsourcing Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Automation Outsourcing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Automation Outsourcing Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Automation Outsourcing Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Automation Outsourcing Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Accenture plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. NTT DATA Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Tata Consultancy Services Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Capgemini SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Automation Outsourcing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Kyndryl Holdings Inc., DXC Technology Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Atos SE, Wipro Limited, Teleperformance SE, Sutherland Global Services Inc., Concentrix Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact Limited, LTIMindtree Limited, Conduent Incorporated, EXLService Holdings Inc.



38. Global Automation Outsourcing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Automation Outsourcing Market



41. Automation Outsourcing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Automation Outsourcing Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Automation Outsourcing Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Automation Outsourcing Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Automation Outsourcing market report include:

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT DATA Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.

DXC Technology Company

HCL Technologies Limited

Atos SE

Wipro Limited

Teleperformance SE

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Concentrix Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Genpact Limited

LTIMindtree Limited

Conduent Incorporated

EXLService Holdings Inc.

WNS (Holdings) Limited

UiPath Inc.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.

Coforge Limited





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