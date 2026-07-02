Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Inventory Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The AI in inventory management market is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections showing it will expand from $9.54 billion in 2025 to $30.01 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% over the forecast period. Key influences include advancements in machine learning, integration with supply chain platforms, and investment in predictive analytics tools. A shift towards cloud-based solutions and an emphasis on operational efficiency are also driving this expansion. Noteworthy trends include AI-based inventory forecasting, smart warehouse management, and automated stock replenishment.

Retail expansion, both online and offline, is a significant driver for AI adoption in inventory management. Data from the National Association of Convenience Stores indicates a 1.5% growth in U.S. convenience stores by 2024, emphasizing the need for efficient inventory solutions in retail settings. AI applications enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate consumer shopping experiences.

Leading market players are focusing on developing cloud-native AI solutions for competitive advantage. These advanced systems provide real-time access and streamline stock control. For instance, Predian launched a cloud-native AI-powered inventory management solution in January 2024, showcasing significant technological advancement, capable of managing large data volumes effectively.

Strategic acquisitions further bolster market growth. Gather AI's acquisition of Ware Inc. in March 2023 extends their reach in AI-powered autonomous inventory management, enhancing real-time inventory visibility through AI-driven analysis.

Prominent companies in this sector include Walmart, Amazon, Microsoft, and others, all contributing to the evolution of inventory management technologies. North America leads this market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to grow rapidly. Regions like Europe and North America face challenges, including tariffs increasing costs for imported AI platforms, thus spurring local innovation for sustainable inventory technologies.

This market is driven by revenues from warehouse management, order fulfillment automation, and predictive maintenance services. The value generated encompasses all related goods and services sold between entities and to end consumers, presenting a comprehensive revenue picture across various industries such as retail, healthcare, automotive, and more.

The AI in inventory management market report delivers vital insights into market size, region-specific growth, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements, providing a holistic view for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this dynamic industry.

The global report on AI in Inventory Management Market 2026 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with vital insights to evaluate the market's trajectory. The focus on this dynamic market foregrounds the trends shaping its evolution over the next decade and beyond, providing a comprehensive view across 16 geographies.

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Description:

Find out which regions are the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in inventory management and understand the market's relation to global economic trends, demographics, and similar industries. Uncover factors such as technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences that will shape the future market landscape.

The report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness scores, competitive landscapes, company matrices, and strategies. It tracks historical and forecast growth geographically, with key sections including:

Market Characteristics: Covers market definition, key products, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Covers market definition, key products, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Offers a complete supply chain overview, detailing essential materials and resources along with competitor analysis.

Offers a complete supply chain overview, detailing essential materials and resources along with competitor analysis. Trends & Strategies: Analyzes evolving market trends including digital transformation, automation, and sustainability, suggesting how companies can leverage these advancements for competitive advantage.

Analyzes evolving market trends including digital transformation, automation, and sustainability, suggesting how companies can leverage these advancements for competitive advantage. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Outlines regulatory frameworks and investment flows influencing market growth and innovation.

Outlines regulatory frameworks and investment flows influencing market growth and innovation. Market Size and Forecasts: Provides historic and forecast market size, considering current factors like AI advancements and global geopolitical issues.

Provides historic and forecast market size, considering current factors like AI advancements and global geopolitical issues. TAM Analysis: Defines market potential while offering strategic insights for growth opportunities based on TAM evaluation.

Defines market potential while offering strategic insights for growth opportunities based on TAM evaluation. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Employs a quantitative scoring framework to assess market potential and provide insights for decision-makers.

Employs a quantitative scoring framework to assess market potential and provide insights for decision-makers. Market Segmentation: Splits the market into submarkets, regions, and countries, providing growth comparisons.

Splits the market into submarkets, regions, and countries, providing growth comparisons. Geographic Expansion: Explores regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, analyzing their rising roles in the global supply chain.

Explores regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, analyzing their rising roles in the global supply chain. Competitive Landscape: Describes market competitiveness, key companies, and financial deals that have impacted the market.

Describes market competitiveness, key companies, and financial deals that have impacted the market. Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks leading companies based on frameworks evaluating market share, innovation, and brand perception.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Offerings include solutions and services, deployment via cloud or on-premise, technologies like machine learning and computer vision, and applications ranging from warehouse management to predictive planning. Key industries utilizing these technologies include retail, healthcare, automotive, and more.

Companies Mentioned: Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, and more.

Geographic Coverage: Featuring countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and others across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more.

Data Segmentation: Includes historic and forecast data by country and region, competitor market shares, and market segments. Sourced and referenced data ensures report reliability.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Inventory Management Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Inventory Management Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Inventory Management Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Inventory Management Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.3 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.4 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Based Inventory Forecasting

4.2.2 Predictive Demand and Capacity Planning

4.2.3 Smart Warehouse Management

4.2.4 Automated Stock Replenishment

4.2.5 Intelligent Route and Fleet Optimization



5. AI in Inventory Management Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Retail

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Oil and Gas

5.5 Aerospace and Defense



6. AI in Inventory Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Inventory Management Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Inventory Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Inventory Management Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Inventory Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Inventory Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Inventory Management Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Inventory Management Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solutions, Services

9.2. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud, on-premise

9.3. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

9.4. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Intelligent Robotic Sorting or Visual Inspection, Warehouse Management, Supply Chain Planning, Predictive Demand and Capacity Planning, Other Applications

9.5. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by End-User Industries, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Other End-Use Industries

9.6. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Based Inventory Forecasting, AI-Based Demand Planning, AI-Based Stock Replenishment, AI-Based Warehouse Management

9.7. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support and Maintenance Services



10. AI in Inventory Management Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI in Inventory Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI in Inventory Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI in Inventory Management Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI in Inventory Management Market

13.1. China AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI in Inventory Management Market

14.1. India AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI in Inventory Management Market

15.1. Japan AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI in Inventory Management Market

16.1. Australia AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI in Inventory Management Market

17.1. Indonesia AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI in Inventory Management Market

18.1. South Korea AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI in Inventory Management Market

19.1. Taiwan AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI in Inventory Management Market

20.1. South East Asia AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI in Inventory Management Market

21.1. Western Europe AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI in Inventory Management Market

22.1. UK AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI in Inventory Management Market

23.1. Germany AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI in Inventory Management Market

24.1. France AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI in Inventory Management Market

25.1. Italy AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI in Inventory Management Market

26.1. Spain AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI in Inventory Management Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI in Inventory Management Market

28.1. Russia AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI in Inventory Management Market

29.1. North America AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI in Inventory Management Market

30.1. USA AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI in Inventory Management Market

31.1. Canada AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI in Inventory Management Market

32.1. South America AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI in Inventory Management Market

33.1. Brazil AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI in Inventory Management Market

34.1. Middle East AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI in Inventory Management Market

35.1. Africa AI in Inventory Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI in Inventory Management Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI in Inventory Management Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI in Inventory Management Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI in Inventory Management Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI in Inventory Management Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI in Inventory Management Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Walmart Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Amazon.com Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. United Parcel Service Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. FedEx Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI in Inventory Management Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corporation, Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., KPMG International Cooperative, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited



39. Global AI in Inventory Management Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Inventory Management Market



41. AI in Inventory Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. AI in Inventory Management Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. AI in Inventory Management Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. AI in Inventory Management Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Inventory Management market report include:

Walmart Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

United Parcel Service Inc.

FedEx Corporation

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Accenture Plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Oracle Corporation

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

KPMG International Cooperative

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

NVIDIA Corporation

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited





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