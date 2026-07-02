How AI is Revolutionizing Patient Engagement: Market to Hit $24.74 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Patient Engagement Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The AI in patient engagement market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand significantly over the coming years. Valued at $9.28 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $24.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7%. The surge can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electronic health records, advancements in AI and machine learning algorithms, and the integration of computer vision in patient monitoring.

The market's historic growth can be linked to limited patient engagement tools and reliance on manual health management systems. Recent trends show a shift towards AI-powered virtual health assistants, cloud-based patient engagement platforms, and AI-driven population health management solutions. NLP for patient data analysis and enhanced remote monitoring further underscores AI's role in transforming healthcare delivery.

Personalized healthcare solutions are also fueling market growth. By utilizing data analysis and machine learning, AI customizes treatments and optimizes care plans based on individual genetic, lifestyle, and clinical factors. In 2023, the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases, marking a notable rise from previous years. This demand for personalized care supports the expansion of the AI in patient engagement market.

Leading companies are leveraging advanced technologies to enhance patient engagement. For instance, ZS Associates launched the AI-powered ZAIDYN Connected Health solution in October 2023, integrating virtual assistants and personalized messaging to improve patient care. Similarly, SAIGroup's acquisition of Get Well in July 2024 exemplifies strategic expansions to bolster AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Prominent players in the market include ZS Associates, Health Catalyst, Ada Health GmbH, and Zocdoc Inc., among others. North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more, with countries such as the USA, China, India, and Germany being key markets.

Tariffs impact the market by increasing costs for importing AI software and cloud infrastructure, affecting segments like NLP tools and patient monitoring systems. However, these tariffs have also spurred local development of AI solutions, fostering innovation in healthcare technologies.

The AI in patient engagement market research report offers comprehensive insights, highlighting market statistics, regional shares, competitor analyses, and trends. The report provides a detailed overview, supporting strategic decision-making in the AI in patient engagement industry.

AI technologies, including chatbots, NLP, and computer vision, play a pivotal role in enhancing patient care and experience. These technologies support various applications, from outpatient care management to population health management, utilized by healthcare providers and payers alike. The market encompasses revenues from services such as patient recommendations, electronic health record analysis, and includes sales of related devices.

The "AI in Patient Engagement Market Global Report 2026" offers key insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the rapidly growing AI in patient engagement sector. This comprehensive analysis projects trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond, ensuring readers are well-equipped to strategize and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

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Gain a competitive edge with forecast data, market drivers, and emerging trends.

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Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness to gauge potential.

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Description The report identifies the largest and fastest-growing segments within the AI in patient engagement market. It examines the relationship between this market and broader economic, demographic, and similar industry dynamics. The report explores factors such as technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences, providing a robust overview of the market.

Defines market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns.

Analyzes supply chains, highlighting essential raw materials and supplier dynamics.

Delves into emerging trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI innovation, providing strategies for leveraging these advancements.

Assesses regulatory and investment landscapes, detailing governing frameworks, bodies, and industry incentives.

Discusses the market size and growth forecasts, considering factors such as AI advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic indicators.

Presents a TAM analysis, offering strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Conducts market attractiveness scoring, evaluating growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Provides market segmentation, with a focus on technology, delivery type, therapeutic areas, applications, and end-use.

Covers regional and country market analysis, dissecting geographic market dynamics and growth trends.

Evaluates the competitive landscape, highlighting market shares and major financial deals.

Contains a company scoring matrix, ranking leading companies by market share, product innovation, and brand strength.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Includes technology such as Chatbots and Natural Language Processing (NLP), delivery types like Cloud-Based and On-premise, and therapeutic areas including Health and Wellness, Chronic Disease Management, and more. Applications range from Outpatient Health Management to Population Health Management.

Companies Mentioned: Notable players include ZS Associates, Health Catalyst, Ada Health GmbH, Zocdoc Inc, and others.

Geographical Coverage: The report covers countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, expanding to include Taiwan and Southeast Asia to reflect recent industry shifts.

Time Series: Offers a five-year historical overview and a ten-year market forecast.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, Sprint Interactive Report, plus an Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Patient Engagement Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Patient Engagement Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai-Powered Virtual Health Assistants

4.2.2 Rising Use of Nlp for Patient Data Analysis and Sentiment Tracking

4.2.3 Growth of Cloud-Based Patient Engagement Platforms

4.2.4 Expansion of Ai-Driven Population Health Management Solutions

4.2.5 Enhanced Remote Monitoring and in-Patient Care Through Computer Vision



5. AI in Patient Engagement Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Providers

5.2 Payers

5.3 Hospitals and Clinics

5.4 Health Systems

5.5 Telemedicine and Digital Health Companies



6. AI in Patient Engagement Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Patient Engagement Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Patient Engagement PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Patient Engagement Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Patient Engagement Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Patient Engagement Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Patient Engagement Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Chatbots, Natural Language Processing (NLP)

9.2. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-premise

9.3. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Health and Wellness, Chronic Disease Management, Other Therapeutic Areas

9.4. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Outpatient Health Management, Population Health Management, Other Applications

9.5. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Providers, Payers, Other End-Uses

9.6. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Sub-Segmentation of Chatbots, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Virtual Health Assistants, Appointment Scheduling Bots, Symptom Checkers

9.7. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Text Analysis Tools, Sentiment Analysis Applications, Voice Recognition Systems



10. AI in Patient Engagement Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific AI in Patient Engagement Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China AI in Patient Engagement Market

12.1. China AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India AI in Patient Engagement Market

13.1. India AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan AI in Patient Engagement Market

14.1. Japan AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia AI in Patient Engagement Market

15.1. Australia AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia AI in Patient Engagement Market

16.1. Indonesia AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea AI in Patient Engagement Market

17.1. South Korea AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan AI in Patient Engagement Market

18.1. Taiwan AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia AI in Patient Engagement Market

19.1. South East Asia AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe AI in Patient Engagement Market

20.1. Western Europe AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK AI in Patient Engagement Market

21.1. UK AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany AI in Patient Engagement Market

22.1. Germany AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France AI in Patient Engagement Market

23.1. France AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy AI in Patient Engagement Market

24.1. Italy AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain AI in Patient Engagement Market

25.1. Spain AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe AI in Patient Engagement Market

26.1. Eastern Europe AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia AI in Patient Engagement Market

27.1. Russia AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America AI in Patient Engagement Market

28.1. North America AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA AI in Patient Engagement Market

29.1. USA AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada AI in Patient Engagement Market

30.1. Canada AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America AI in Patient Engagement Market

31.1. South America AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil AI in Patient Engagement Market

32.1. Brazil AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East AI in Patient Engagement Market

33.1. Middle East AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa AI in Patient Engagement Market

34.1. Africa AI in Patient Engagement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa AI in Patient Engagement Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Delivery Type, Segmentation by Therapeutic Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. AI in Patient Engagement Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. AI in Patient Engagement Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. AI in Patient Engagement Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. AI in Patient Engagement Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. AI in Patient Engagement Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. ZS Associates Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Health Catalyst Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Ada Health GmbH Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Zocdoc Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Kyruus Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. AI in Patient Engagement Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Memora Health Inc, HealthLoop Inc, Qventus Inc, Lark Health Inc, Your.MD Ltd, Buoy Health Inc, HealthTap Inc, Welltok Inc, Pillo Health Inc, K Health Inc, Mediktor SL, Clarify Health Solutions Inc, Sensely Inc, Orbita Inc, Clinithink Ltd



38. Global AI in Patient Engagement Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Patient Engagement Market



40. AI in Patient Engagement Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

40.1 AI in Patient Engagement Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

40.2 AI in Patient Engagement Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

40.3 AI in Patient Engagement Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

40.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

40.3.2 Competitor Strategies



41. Appendix

41.1. Abbreviations

41.2. Currencies

41.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

41.4. Research Inquiries

41.5. About the Analyst

41.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Patient Engagement market report include:

ZS Associates

Health Catalyst

Ada Health GmbH

Zocdoc Inc

Kyruus Inc

Memora Health Inc

HealthLoop Inc

Qventus Inc

Lark Health Inc

Your.MD Ltd

Buoy Health Inc

HealthTap Inc

Welltok Inc

Pillo Health Inc

K Health Inc

Mediktor SL

Clarify Health Solutions Inc

Sensely Inc

Orbita Inc

Clinithink Ltd

WiserCare Inc

Catalia Health Inc

Conversa Health Inc

Prevencio Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ah2868

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