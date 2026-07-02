Generative AI Solutions to Revolutionize Fraud Detection Systems Amidst Growing Threats

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Fraud Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The AI in fraud management market is experiencing a rapid expansion, with an anticipated growth from $15.53 billion in 2025 to $18.48 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. Key factors contributing to this growth include advancements in machine learning algorithms, integration of AI with payment solutions, and the proliferation of digital transactions, particularly in banking and financial services. By 2030, the market is projected to nearly double, reaching $37.27 billion, driven by further investments in fraud prevention technologies, cloud-based detection systems, and adherence to regulatory compliance.

The surge in digital payments and global transactions is a significant catalyst for the AI in fraud management sector. As digital payments become increasingly popular due to their convenience and the expansion of fintech and e-commerce platforms, AI technologies are instrumental in safeguarding against fraudulent activities through intelligent algorithms and predictive analytics. For example, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports that over $10 trillion is processed daily in more than 200 countries, underscoring the importance of AI in maintaining transaction integrity and user trust.

Innovations in generative AI are at the forefront of fraud management strategies. This technology enhances real-time defense mechanisms against sophisticated financial and identity-based frauds. A prominent instance of such innovation is DataVisor's launch of AI Co-Pilot, a generative AI-powered fraud management tool in October 2023. This solution automates fraud detection, reduces false positives, and facilitates seamless user experiences, empowering financial institutions to bolster their defensive strategies against evolving cyber threats.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the market. In September 2023, Capgemini SE acquired Exiger LLC's Financial Crime Compliance division, enhancing its capabilities in financial crime, risk management, and regulatory compliance. This acquisition amplifies Capgemini's ability to support global clients in detecting and mitigating financial crime threats.

Prominent players in the AI fraud management market include Trusteer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, BAE Systems plc, Capgemini SE, SAS Institute Inc., among others. Their focus on advancing technologies and developing innovative fraud detection tools underscores the competitive landscape of this burgeoning market.

Regionally, North America leads the market, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions. Tariff implications have influenced market dynamics, increasing the cost of importing critical AI tools but also fostering local innovation and cost-effective solutions specific to regional regulatory requirements.

This comprehensive market research report provides insights into the global AI in fraud management industry, detailing market size, regional shares, key players, trends, and growth opportunities. With an in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios, the report serves as an essential guide for stakeholders aiming to navigate and thrive in the AI in fraud management market.

Overall, the AI in fraud management market encompasses revenues from solutions such as fraud detection systems, biometric authentication tools, and transaction monitoring platforms. These innovations are crucial for various sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and retail, as they seek to combat fraudulent activities and enhance security measures.

The "AI In Fraud Management Market Global Report 2026" is a vital resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to understand the burgeoning landscape of AI in fraud management. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the market trends expected to shape the industry over the coming decade, serving as an indispensable guide for business leaders.

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Description:

The "AI in Fraud Management Market Global Report" addresses crucial questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets within this sector. It examines the market's interplay with broader economic and demographic factors, and explores future-shaping forces like technological disruption and regulatory shifts.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market's characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. It evaluates market shares, trends, and strategies within the sector. The regional and country breakdowns offer insights into geographic market dynamics, historical growth, and future forecasts.

The report's key sections include:

Market Characteristics: Analyzes key products, differentiating factors, and innovation trends.

Analyzes key products, differentiating factors, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Details the full value chain, identifying key materials and suppliers.

Details the full value chain, identifying key materials and suppliers. Trends and Strategies: Explores emerging technologies and suggests approaches for competitive advantage.

Explores emerging technologies and suggests approaches for competitive advantage. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Reviews regulatory frameworks and investment trends.

Reviews regulatory frameworks and investment trends. Market Size: Covers historic and forecasted growth, considering technological and geopolitical factors.

Covers historic and forecasted growth, considering technological and geopolitical factors. Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Offers strategic insights and growth opportunities based on market potential.

Offers strategic insights and growth opportunities based on market potential. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Provides a strategic evaluation framework for decision-makers.

Provides a strategic evaluation framework for decision-makers. Geographical Analysis: Highlights the importance of new hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia in the global supply chain.

Highlights the importance of new hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia in the global supply chain. Competitive Landscape: Describes the competitive nature and leading firms within the market.

Describes the competitive nature and leading firms within the market. Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks firms based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Solutions like AI-Powered Fraud Prevention Software and Services; varying enterprise sizes; different applications; and diverse industries ranging from BFSI to retail.

Subsegments: Examples include Real-Time Transaction Monitoring and Consulting Services.

Companies Mentioned: Notable firms such as Trusteer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Capgemini SE.

Geographies: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, and regions like Asia-Pacific and North America feature prominently.

Data Coverage: Encompasses historic and forecast data with insightful segmentation and sourcing for thorough understanding.

This report also comes with added benefits like bi-annual data updates, customizations, and expert consultant support to ensure that stakeholders are well-equipped with the most current insights for strategic planning.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Fraud Management Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Fraud Management Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Fraud Management Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Fraud Management Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Real-Time Fraud Detection

4.2.2 Predictive Risk Scoring

4.2.3 Automated Transaction Monitoring

4.2.4 Ai-Based Identity Verification

4.2.5 Managed Fraud Detection Services



5. AI in Fraud Management Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

5.2 It and Telecom

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Government

5.5 Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (Cpg)



6. AI in Fraud Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Fraud Management Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Fraud Management PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Fraud Management Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Fraud Management Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Fraud Management Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Fraud Management Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Fraud Management Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Fraud Prevention Software, Services

9.2. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

9.3. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Identity Theft Protection, Payment Fraud Prevention, Anti-Money Laundering, Other Applications

9.4. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Education, Retail and Consumer packaged goods (CPG), Media and Entertainment, Other Industries

9.5. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of AI-Powered Fraud Prevention Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Real-Time Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Detection and Analysis Tools, Risk Scoring and Assessment Solutions

9.6. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services, Managed Fraud Detection Services



10. AI in Fraud Management Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI in Fraud Management Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI in Fraud Management Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI in Fraud Management Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI in Fraud Management Market

13.1. China AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI in Fraud Management Market

14.1. India AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI in Fraud Management Market

15.1. Japan AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI in Fraud Management Market

16.1. Australia AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI in Fraud Management Market

17.1. Indonesia AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI in Fraud Management Market

18.1. South Korea AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI in Fraud Management Market

19.1. Taiwan AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI in Fraud Management Market

20.1. South East Asia AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI in Fraud Management Market

21.1. Western Europe AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI in Fraud Management Market

22.1. UK AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI in Fraud Management Market

23.1. Germany AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI in Fraud Management Market

24.1. France AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI in Fraud Management Market

25.1. Italy AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI in Fraud Management Market

26.1. Spain AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI in Fraud Management Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI in Fraud Management Market

28.1. Russia AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI in Fraud Management Market

29.1. North America AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI in Fraud Management Market

30.1. USA AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI in Fraud Management Market

31.1. Canada AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI in Fraud Management Market

32.1. South America AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI in Fraud Management Market

33.1. Brazil AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI in Fraud Management Market

34.1. Middle East AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI in Fraud Management Market

35.1. Africa AI in Fraud Management Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI in Fraud Management Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI in Fraud Management Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI in Fraud Management Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI in Fraud Management Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI in Fraud Management Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI in Fraud Management Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Trusteer Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. BAE Systems plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Capgemini SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI in Fraud Management Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., Temenos AG, Shift Technology SAS, Riskified Ltd., NICE Actimize Inc., Jumio Corp., Onfido Ltd., Subex Limited, BehavioSec Inc., Arxan Technologies Inc., Socure Inc., ACTICO GmbH, BioConnect Inc., Matellio Inc.



39. Global AI in Fraud Management Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Fraud Management Market



41. AI in Fraud Management Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. AI in Fraud Management Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. AI in Fraud Management Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. AI in Fraud Management Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Fraud Management market report include:

Trusteer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

BAE Systems plc

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Temenos AG

Shift Technology SAS

Riskified Ltd.

NICE Actimize Inc.

Jumio Corp.

Onfido Ltd.

Subex Limited

BehavioSec Inc.

Arxan Technologies Inc.

Socure Inc.

ACTICO GmbH

BioConnect Inc.

Matellio Inc.

MaxMind Inc.

Zest AI Inc.

Chargeback.com Inc.

Brighterion Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t10fm3

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