Polibeli Signs Non-Binding MOU to Evaluate Potential 100 MW AI Computing Center Project in Thailand

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polibeli Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLBL), a global digital supply chain solutions provider, announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AUTHAIKAM COMPANY LIMITED, a Thailand-based company, to jointly evaluate a potential artificial intelligence (AI) computing center project in Thailand.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties will collaborate on preliminary evaluation activities, including information exchange, site visits, land and power assessments, due diligence, and discussions related to potential project development.

The contemplated project, if pursued, may include a planned power capacity of up to approximately 100 megawatts (MW). The project remains in an early evaluation stage, and the Company has not made any decision to proceed with development or commit any capital investment.

The MOU is non-binding, except for customary provisions including confidentiality, compliance, governing law, and dispute resolution. Any future project or transaction will be subject to satisfactory due diligence, commercial and technical feasibility, internal approvals, financing arrangements, and applicable regulatory requirements, etc.

Polibeli, headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, operates a global digital supply chain platform serving small and medium-sized enterprises across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. The Company went public in August 2025 through a SPAC merger and is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker PLBL.

Company: Polibeli Group Ltd

Contact Person Name: CFO Office

Contact Person Title: Investor Relations

Company E-Mail: cfo_office@polibeli.com

Official Website: https://ir.polibeli.id/