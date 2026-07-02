Diffusion Expands Home and Interiors Portfolio with New Furniture, Lighting and Appliance Clients

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion is expanding its presence in the home and interiors category, recently signing on new clients across furniture, lighting and home appliances as it continues to build a leading portfolio of design-driven brands. New wins including POVISON, LUSA Lighting and Induction Hardware reflect the agency’s growing role as a communications partner for premium home companies looking to scale awareness, shape category narratives and drive measurable business impact.

Across its expanding portfolio, Diffusion is delivering custom-designed, integrated communications programs spanning earned media, events and creative activations, product sampling, and thought leadership. The latest client campaigns in home will home in on the following:

For POVISON , a premium furniture retailer known for its timeless, design-forward pieces, Diffusion will position the brand as a high-end leader in the DTC furniture category while amplifying its continued growth in the U.S. market

, a premium furniture retailer known for its timeless, design-forward pieces, Diffusion will position the brand as a high-end leader in the DTC furniture category while amplifying its continued growth in the U.S. market In support of LUSA Lighting , a premium home lighting brand offering a full suite of solutions designed to seamlessly illuminate modern homes, the agency will focus on driving product-led storytelling, increasing consumer education around premium lighting and supporting key sales moments

, a premium home lighting brand offering a full suite of solutions designed to seamlessly illuminate modern homes, the agency will focus on driving product-led storytelling, increasing consumer education around premium lighting and supporting key sales moments Diffusion’s campaign for Induction Hardware, the new all-electric DTC appliance company, will introduce the brand as a category-defining force in sustainable modern kitchen appliances, highlighting its premium quality, high-performance induction appliances and mission to accelerate the shift toward fully electric, sustainable cooking





This momentum builds on Diffusion’s impressive track record in interiors communications and DTC home brands, having executed numerous PR campaigns with brands including Burrow, Raymour & Flanigan, Chasing Paper, Dreo and others across furniture, décor, textiles and smart home appliances.

Kate Ryan, Managing Director, US at Diffusion, commented: “The home category is being reshaped by brands that are rethinking everything from how products are designed to how they perform in everyday life. POVISON, LUSA Lighting and Induction Hardware each bring a distinct point of view to their categories, whether through design, technology or sustainability. Our focus is on translating that into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with both media and consumers—building visibility while supporting long-term growth.”

About Diffusion

Diffusion is an independent, global communications agency founded in 2008. We enable innovators to take on the status quo and transform the future faster. We help scaleups to master the new mainstream, challenger brands to grasp the mantle of leadership, and innovative incumbents to reinvent their legacy. We use creative public relations to enable our clients to elucidate and overcome barriers to progress, to inspire movements that power business growth and to defend hard-won advances by protecting reputation. We constantly strive for work that delivers meaning, purpose and measurable impact, for our clients, our team and for society. We are proud to work with innovators in fields spanning technology, retail, travel and business services.

Diffusion operates a network of wholly owned offices including New York, Los Angeles and London and an international partner network. To find out more please visit www.diffusionpr.com.