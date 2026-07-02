The Ensign Group Purchases Real Estate and Operations in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of (i) “Las Ventanas de Socorro”, a 126-bed skilled nursing facility located in Socorro, Texas, and (ii) “Los Arcos del Norte Care Center”, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility located in El Paso, Texas. The real estate was acquired by subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facilities are operated by Ensign-affiliated tenants. The acquisition was effective as of July 1, 2026.

“We are excited to continue our incredible year in Texas with the acquisition of these excellent facilities”, said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We are always looking to expand our presence in Texas, and these facilities are tremendous adds to our operations and Standard Bearer’s real estate footprint”, he added.

Andy Ashton, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, added, “Both facilities have fantastic teams of caregivers, and we are so excited to begin serving our residents and their families in the El Paso area.”

These acquisitions were effective July 1, 2026, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 398 healthcare operations, which includes 48 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 183 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 398 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.