Lifted’s Highlandia THC Beverage Becomes a Top-Five Seller in WI, and Plans Expansion Into Other States

KENOSHA, Wisc., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifted Made, a subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD), is pleased to announce that its Highlandia brand of hemp-derived THC beverages has broken into the top five selling THC beverages distributed by Gala Ventures, LLC, which is affiliated with the largest alcoholic beverage distribution network in Wisconsin, and that based on that success Lifted Made is now working on expanding the distribution of Highlandia into other states in the Midwest.

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, said, "This milestone is a direct reflection of the strength of our partnership with Gala Ventures. Breaking into the top five THC beverages in a market as competitive as Wisconsin doesn't happen without a distribution partner who believes in the category and puts in the work on the ground. I want to specifically recognize our President of Strategy, BJ McCaslin, Marketing Director, Adam Borson, our great friend Omar Shaikh, and all of the Gala Ventures team — their relationships with retailers across the state, and their commitment to representing Highlandia the right way, have been instrumental in getting our product in front of consumers. This is just the beginning of what we're building together, and we're excited to bring that same partnership approach to new states across the country."

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: LIFD), Jacksonville, FL, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI, develops, manufactures and markets branded consumer products, including award-winning hemp-derived products and beverages under the Urb and Highlandia brands, and hemp-free health and wellness gummies under the Mielos brand. LFTD Partners also owns a 4.99% non-controlling equity interest in hemp-derived beverage and products company Ablis and in craft distiller Bendistillery, Bend, OR. For more information, please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which fully describe LFTD Partners Inc.’s business and the Risk Factors associated therewith.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Liquids, Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made, d/b/a Urb Finest Flowers, d/b/a Highlandia, and d/b/a LM Nutra (together, the “Company”). Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. None of the statements contained herein have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and none of the products manufactured or sold by Lifted Made are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

Contact Information

Nicholas S. Warrender

CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners Inc.

(224) 577-8148

CEO@urb.shop