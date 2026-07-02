Brookfield Renewable to Host Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, News, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, July 31, 2026 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register for conference call by clicking: BEP Q2 2026 Conference Call

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register for the webcast by clicking: BEP Q2 2026 Webcast



Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed solar, and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed energy company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

Contact information: Media: Investors: Simon Maine Alex Jackson Managing Director – Corporate Communications Vice President – Investor Relations (44) 7398-909-278 (416)-484-8525 simon.maine@brookfield.com alexander.jackson@brookfield.com



