Brookfield Business Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Time: 10:00am (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation will host its Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, July 31, 2026 prior to 8:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbuc.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register: BBUC2026Q2ConferenceCall

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: BBUC2026Q2Webcast

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) is a global owner and operator of vital industrial and business services operations. Our objective is to acquire market-leading businesses for value, execute our operational improvement plans to increase cash flows and recycle capital to compound long-term growth. For more information, please visit https://bbuc.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Corporation is the flagship vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Marie Fuller

Tel: +44 207 408 8375

Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.com

Investors:

Alan Fleming

Tel: +1 (416) 645 2736

Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com





