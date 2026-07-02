Telesat donates satellite capacity to support Venezuela’s recovery efforts

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat GEO Inc., a subsidiary of Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the company is donating high-power satellite capacity to Top Comunications, a leading Venezuelan telecommunications company, to support disaster recovery efforts in Venezuela following last week’s devastating earthquakes.

Top Comunications will use the high throughput capacity on Telstar 19 VANTAGE to enable faster restoration of critical communications infrastructure and support emergency coordination and public safety operations for government entities, first responders, and mobile network operators.

“Satellite connectivity plays a critical role in the aftermath of a natural disaster like this one,” said Glenn Katz, Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This was an immediate way for us to contribute to the ongoing disaster recovery efforts with our partners on the ground, and we’re honoured to support Venezuelans as they work to recover and rebuild.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

Media Contact:

Monique Scotti

Director, Corporate Communications

pr@telesat.com