Epoxy Resins Market Size to Surpass USD 24.47 Billion by 2035 as Wind Energy and EV Demand Accelerate | SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Epoxy Resins Market was valued at USD 14.35 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.47 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2026–2035.

The epoxy resins market is experiencing consistent growth owing to increasing demand from construction, automotive, aerospace, and wind energy industries, as high mechanical strength, excellent chemical resistance, and durability are driving adoption across coatings, adhesives, sealants, and composites. The IEA says global additions of renewable electricity capacity were a record around 700 GW in 2024, and wind turbine blades are widely made with epoxy resin-based composites. The buildings and construction sector accounts for around 34% of global energy demand (UNEP) sustaining continued epoxy resin investment in infrastructure, protective coatings and flooring systems globally.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Form, Liquid Dominated the Market; Solution Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Liquid garnered the largest market share with 58% revenue in 2025, propelled by enhanced processing capability, strong adhesion, chemical resistance, and compatibility with a variety of curing agents across the construction, automotive, marine, and protective coatings industries. The solution is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2026–2035, propelled by increasing demand for advanced coatings with enhanced formulation capability, increasing spending on infrastructure development and growing preference for speciality coatings in the automotive and aerospace industries across the globe.

By Raw Materials, DGEBA Dominated the Market; Amine Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, DGEBA revenue contributed the highest share of 47%. It is used in multipurpose epoxy resins for coating, adhesive, laminating and composite manufacturing processes widely. These processes give you mechanical strength, chemical resistance and cost-effectiveness. Amine is expected to observe the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2026-2035 owing to the increasing demand for better curing agents with high strength, thermal stability and faster curing processes in the global aerospace, wind energy, transportation and coatings industries.

By Application, Paints & Coatings Dominated the Market; Composites Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest share of revenue at 39% in 2025 owing to their extensive utilisation in surface protection in industrial, marine, automotive, and infrastructure applications where enhanced adhesion, chemical resistance and mechanical strength are mandatory. Composites are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2035, due to increasing demand for lightweight durable materials in aerospace, automotive, marine and renewable energy industries to meet the next generation engineering project requirements around the world.

By End-User, Building & Construction Dominated the Market; Wind Energy Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The largest segment was building & construction, accounting for 31% of revenue in 2025. The growth was attributed to its wide application in coatings, adhesives, flooring, sealing and construction applications for commercial, residential and industrial construction projects. The highest CAGR is expected to be witnessed by wind energy in 2026-2035, owing to increasing investments in renewable energy, increasing installations of turbines and increasing demand for turbine blade composites, due to increasing rotor diameters with every new generation across the globe.

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Regional Insights:

North America represents a technically sophisticated market for epoxy resins, with a domestic supply scenario dominated by the commercial activities of Hexion, Olin Corporation, Huntsman Advanced Materials and Momentive Performance Materials. North American revenues are made up of approximately 87.4% from the United States, driven by wind energy growth, automotive EV transition, aerospace composite production and construction sector’s coating and adhesive demand.

The U.S. Epoxy Resins Market was valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.27 Billion by 2035 growing at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by wind energy expansion incentivized by IRA, transition to automotive EV platform generating composite and adhesive procurement, and infrastructure investment in the construction sector with U.S. annual construction spending exceeding USD 2.1 trillion in 2025.

Europe Epoxy Resins Market is estimated at USD 3.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.67 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during 2026–2035. Growth is supported by demand from offshore wind, aerospace, automotive, and construction sectors, with Europe installing 16.4 GW of new wind capacity in 2024 and the EU construction industry generating over EUR 1.5 trillion annually.

Asia Pacific held over 38% share in the global epoxy resins market in 2025, driven by the huge manufacturing scale of China in electronics, construction, and wind energy. China accounts for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues. China installed approximately 80 GW of new wind capacity in 2024, the most in the world, according to the GWEC, creating a substantial composite demand that keeps the regional market on top.

Bio-Based Epoxy Development and Offshore Wind Blade Composite to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The development of bio-based epoxy resin from plant-derived cardanol, furfuryl alcohol and bio-epichlorohydrin represents the most commercially premium sustainability opportunity, with reduced fossil feedstock dependence creating specification preference in green building certification and renewable energy supply chains. The resin consumption per blade of offshore wind turbine blade composites is beyond 20 tonnes, leading to an unprecedented total demand, given the number of turbines of each offshore wind farm is multiplied with the speed of installation around the world.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Epoxy Resins Market Report:

3M

Aditya Birla Chemicals

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

DIC Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Macro Polymers

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Olin Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

Westlake Epoxy

Hexion Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Eternal Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sika AG

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: Hexion launched its next-generation EPON Resin series for wind turbine blade composite with enhanced toughness, improved elongation-at-break, and faster glass fibre wet-out for vacuum-assisted resin infusion manufacturing.

Hexion launched its next-generation EPON Resin series for wind turbine blade composite with enhanced toughness, improved elongation-at-break, and faster glass fibre wet-out for vacuum-assisted resin infusion manufacturing. 2024: Olin Corporation expanded epoxy resin production capacity at its Freeport, Texas facility through debottlenecking investment targeting wind energy composite and construction sector demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EPOXY RESIN FORM & RAW MATERIAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across liquid, solid, and solution form categories along with DGEBA and amine raw material improvements in mechanical strength, thermal stability, and curing efficiency across industrial deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across liquid, solid, and solution form categories along with DGEBA and amine raw material improvements in mechanical strength, thermal stability, and curing efficiency across industrial deployments globally. WIND ENERGY COMPOSITE & TURBINE BLADE METRICS – helps you evaluate wind turbine blade resin procurement trends, offshore installation composite investment patterns, rotor diameter-driven demand growth, and specialist epoxy composite supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate wind turbine blade resin procurement trends, offshore installation composite investment patterns, rotor diameter-driven demand growth, and specialist epoxy composite supplier competitive positioning globally. CONSTRUCTION & PROTECTIVE COATINGS METRICS – helps you analyze epoxy coating adoption in infrastructure development, industrial maintenance investment, corrosion protection procurement, and flooring system application trends across diverse construction verticals globally.

– helps you analyze epoxy coating adoption in infrastructure development, industrial maintenance investment, corrosion protection procurement, and flooring system application trends across diverse construction verticals globally. AUTOMOTIVE EV & AEROSPACE COMPOSITE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in EV structural composite adoption, battery enclosure epoxy procurement, aerospace lightweight material investment, and advanced composite manufacturing trends across global mobility sectors.

– helps you uncover growth in EV structural composite adoption, battery enclosure epoxy procurement, aerospace lightweight material investment, and advanced composite manufacturing trends across global mobility sectors. BIO-BASED & SUSTAINABLE EPOXY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-derived feedstock epoxy investment, BPA-free formulation adoption, green building certification procurement, and ESG-driven sustainable chemistry development globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-derived feedstock epoxy investment, BPA-free formulation adoption, green building certification procurement, and ESG-driven sustainable chemistry development globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & EPOXY RESINS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on resin portfolio breadth, wind energy partnership development, and geographic manufacturing footprint globally.

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Epoxy Resins Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.35 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.49% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Form (Liquid, Solid, Solution)

• By Raw Materials (DGBEA, Novolac, Aliphatic, Glycidyl, Amine, Others)

• By Application (Paints & Coatings, Composites, Adhesives & Sealants, Others)

• By End-User (Building & Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy, Aerospace/Aircraft, Marine, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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