U.S. Green Data Center Market Drivers and Investment Opportunities 2026-2030

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Green Data Center market is experiencing rapid expansion, significantly influencing North America's shift toward sustainable IT infrastructure. With the global market valued at USD 39.78 billion in 2024, the U.S. maintains a dominant share due to increasing energy efficiency demands and stringent regulatory requirements to lower carbon emissions.

By 2030, the U.S. market is projected to mirror the broader regional CAGR of approximately 21.79%. This growth is fueled by substantial domestic investments in hyperscale, colocation, and edge data centers, as well as advancements in renewable energy and modular deployment models. Key sectors in the U.S., such as IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, and Government, are driving demand, emphasizing ESG compliance. This trend positions green data centers as the cornerstone of the nation's digital and sustainable infrastructure.

Drivers:

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: U.S. enterprises emphasize low-carbon operations, aiming for 24/7 carbon-free energy. In 2024, the U.S. market was valued at approximately USD 11.93 billion, driven by a transition to highly efficient infrastructures.

U.S. enterprises emphasize low-carbon operations, aiming for 24/7 carbon-free energy. In 2024, the U.S. market was valued at approximately USD 11.93 billion, driven by a transition to highly efficient infrastructures. Regulatory Pressures: Federal and state policies promote energy reporting, with initiatives like the Clean Cloud Act of 2025. These regulations support a projected U.S. market growth of 21.79% CAGR through 2030.

Federal and state policies promote energy reporting, with initiatives like the Clean Cloud Act of 2025. These regulations support a projected U.S. market growth of 21.79% CAGR through 2030. Hyperscale and Edge Computing Growth: AI and 5G demand scalable infrastructure, with U.S. Hyperscale expected to expand from USD 5.71 billion in 2024 to USD 22.93 billion by 2030, emphasizing cloud-native green architectures.

AI and 5G demand scalable infrastructure, with U.S. Hyperscale expected to expand from USD 5.71 billion in 2024 to USD 22.93 billion by 2030, emphasizing cloud-native green architectures. Renewable Energy Integration: Solar generation increased 25% in 2024, enhancing access to low-carbon electricity. The Solar Power segment is projected to grow at a 20.30% CAGR, reaching USD 12.64 billion by 2030.

Solar generation increased 25% in 2024, enhancing access to low-carbon electricity. The Solar Power segment is projected to grow at a 20.30% CAGR, reaching USD 12.64 billion by 2030. Modular and Prefabricated Data Centers: To alleviate grid congestion, U.S. operators are adopting modular builds. The Prefabricated Modular market, valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 5.73 billion by 2030.

Challenges:

Initial Capital Expenditure: Constructing green data centers with renewable integration requires significant investment. In 2024, high-density, ESG-compliant construction costs remained a barrier.

Constructing green data centers with renewable integration requires significant investment. In 2024, high-density, ESG-compliant construction costs remained a barrier. Limited Renewable Energy Availability: Dependence on local renewables can limit deployment in regions with low solar, wind, or hydro capacity.

Dependence on local renewables can limit deployment in regions with low solar, wind, or hydro capacity. Retrofitting Challenges: Modernizing U.S. brownfield data centers is costly and complex. However, the Brownfield Retrofit segment is expected to grow at a 23.30% CAGR through 2030.

Modernizing U.S. brownfield data centers is costly and complex. However, the Brownfield Retrofit segment is expected to grow at a 23.30% CAGR through 2030. Technology and Operational Complexities: Managing hybrid energy systems requires sophisticated expertise, with Hybrid Renewable + Storage growing at a 26.80% CAGR.

Key Highlights

The U.S. leads the global green data center market with sustained growth, accounting for approximately 75% of North America's market. Hyperscale and edge data centers are growth engines, expanding at mid-20% to low-30% CAGRs. Tier IV data centers are experiencing near-exponential growth of ~40% CAGR, emphasizing infrastructure for mission-critical operations.

Mega and hyperscale facilities dominate capacity growth, expanding at over 30% annually. This trend underscores workload consolidation into ultra-efficient campuses, achieving PUE levels below 1.15 and facilitating advanced liquid-cooling architectures.

Energy sourcing strategies are diversifying, with hybrid renewable systems and advanced storage integration growing at high CAGRs, reflecting a shift toward strategic energy architectures for 24/7 carbon-free operations.

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Meta (Facebook)

Apple

Equinix

Digital Realty

CyrusOne

Iron Mountain Data Centers

QTS Data Center (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zedz6v

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