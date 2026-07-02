StablecoinX Launches StablecoinX Harness: Stablecoin Orchestration Platform to Accelerate USDe Adoption

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StablecoinX Inc. (Nasdaq: “USDE”), the first public stablecoin infrastructure company focusing on the Ethena digital dollar ecosystem, today announced the official launch of its flagship infrastructure software platform, StablecoinX Harness — a middleware technology stack that abstracts the complexity of stablecoin operations into a single, powerful integration.

With StablecoinX Harness, organizations can now accept any major stablecoin, hold it as sUSDe to earn staking rewards, or deliver to the receiver’s preferred destination — all through one simple integration. The platform eliminates the need for multiple fragmented integrations with bridges, DEX aggregators, payment gateways, and settlement systems, dramatically reducing engineering overhead and accelerating stablecoin adoption for businesses, AI agents, and financial institutions.

Edward Chen, Chairman and CEO of StablecoinX, stated, “The launch of StablecoinX Harness marks a significant milestone for our company and our partnership with Ethena. This API will empower developers to seamlessly integrate USDe into payment, treasury, and agentic solutions, thereby driving the adoption of Ethena products into traditional financial markets. By expanding the utility of Ethena products through StablecoinX Harness, we look to strengthen the network effects of the Ethena ecosystem.”

The initial release focuses on core execution capabilities — same-chain swaps and cross-chain transfers — providing immediate value for payment flows, treasury operations, and AI agent commerce. Subsequent releases are expected to add additional features including Unified Liquidity Aggregation, Multi-Stable Treasury Dashboard, Issuance-as-a-Service, Automated Yield Strategies, and advanced intelligence layers including Risk Scoring and Compliance Orchestration.

StablecoinX Harness is available immediately to design partners and early integrators. Interested organizations can request access at developer@stablecoinx.com.

About StablecoinX

StablecoinX is a publicly traded company offering investors regulated, transparent exposure to the stablecoin economy through its strategic focus on Ethena, one of the world’s largest issuers of digital dollars. As stablecoins increasingly serve as foundational infrastructure for global payments, decentralized finance, and digital capital markets, StablecoinX is positioned at the center of this structural shift. The Company’s operating business develops and delivers infrastructure software and services purpose-built to advance and scale the Ethena ecosystem. By combining the accessibility of a public market vehicle with deep operational integration into the stablecoin sector, StablecoinX gives traditional investors a direct, regulated path into one of the fastest-growing segments of global finance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including expectations, intentions, plans, prospects regarding StablecoinX and the Business Combination and statements regarding the anticipated commencement of trading on Nasdaq and StablecoinX’s vision and business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the failure of StablecoinX to maintain the listing of its shares of Class A common stock; costs related to the closing of its business combination with TLGY and StablecoinX Assets Inc. (the “Business Combination”) and as a result of becoming a public company; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to StablecoinX’s anticipated operations and business; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination may not be realized; the highly volatile nature of the price of ENA and other products issued by Ethena; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which StablecoinX will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding crypto assets, including stablecoins; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; risks that StablecoinX experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; challenges in implementing StablecoinX’s business plan including developing and launching its infrastructure services, StablecoinX Harness middleware and distribution services, due to operational challenges, significant competition and regulation or other reasons; the outcome of any potential legal proceedings that may be instituted against StablecoinX or others following the closing of the Business Combination, and other risks and uncertainties described in the filings of StablecoinX with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by StablecoinX or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus of StablecoinX, dated as of February 17, 2026 and as further supplemented, and other documents that have been filed by StablecoinX with the SEC and other documents to be filed by StablecoinX from time to time with the SEC. These filings do or will identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that StablecoinX does not presently know or that StablecoinX currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and StablecoinX assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. StablecoinX does not give any assurance that either it will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by StablecoinX or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

StablecoinX

Adele Carey

SVP, Investor Relations

stablecoinxir@allianceadvisors.com