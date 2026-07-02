Online Trading Platform Market Outlook 2026-2031 | Cloud-Based Platforms Comprise the Largest Share at 66.5%, Growing at 9.2% CAGR

Dublin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Trading Platform Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Online Trading Platform Market is vital to the digital-first capital markets infrastructure, propelled by increased retail investor participation, mobile-first brokerage apps, and the demand for real-time multi-asset trading. Valued at USD 10.50 billion in 2024, it is poised to reach USD 17.29 billion by 2031, with a ~7.5% CAGR. This growth is fueled by digital brokerage adoption, rising cryptocurrency trading, and investments in cloud-native trading infrastructures.

Drivers:

Growth in retail investor participation: Zero-commission brokerage models and mobile trading apps have expanded the retail investor base.

Demand for multi-asset and cryptocurrency capabilities: Enhanced exposure across equities, forex, and digital assets drives investment in advanced trading technologies.

Cloud migration and API-first modernization: Transitioning to cloud-native architectures enables scalability and integration with third-party ecosystems.

Emerging market expansion: Smartphone penetration and digital financial literacy are boosting online trading in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Challenges:

Regulatory compliance complexity: Platforms face multifaceted compliance obligations due to varying international regulatory frameworks.

Cybersecurity risks: Platforms must invest in strong security infrastructures to mitigate cyber threats and ensure data protection.

Market volatility: Platforms need robust infrastructures to handle surges in transaction volumes during volatile periods.

Competition and pricing pressure: Zero-commission models by fintech disruptors drive established platforms to innovate and reduce fees.

Report Coverage:

Comprehensive insights into cloud-native trading infrastructure and mobile-first brokerage applications reshaping capital markets.

Analysis of regional growth trends and market dynamics influencing online trading adoption.

Exploration of trading platform evolution from on-premise to scalable, cloud-based models.

Examination of revenue models, focusing on long-term revenue strategies and competitive differentiation.

Segmentation framework to understand demand shifts across components, deployment models, asset classes, and geographies.

Key Highlights:

Market projected to grow from USD 10.50 billion in 2024 to USD 17.29 billion by 2031 at a 7.5% CAGR.

Platform-based revenue leads with 72% market share, while Services grow faster at 9.2% CAGR.

Large Enterprises dominate with a 64.5% share, while SMEs/digital brokers grow swiftly at 10.2% CAGR.

Cloud-Based Platforms comprise the largest share at 66.5%, growing at 9.2% CAGR.

Equities hold the largest asset class share, with Cryptocurrency as the fastest-growing segment.

Retail Investors lead, making up 67% market share in 2024, expanding at an 8.2% CAGR.

North America leads regionally, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market at a 10.0% CAGR.

Companies Featured

Interactive Brokers

Charles Schwab

Saxo Bank

IG Group

eToro

Robinhood

Plus500

CMC Markets

Zerodha

E*TRADE (Morgan Stanley)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1h6c3j

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