Kane Biotech Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”) the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 24, 2026.

A total of 83,622,028 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 46% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”) as of the record date of the Meeting.

All matters voted upon at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, as detailed below.

Election of Directors

All six nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 8, 2026 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Philip Renaud 75,630,189 92.15% 6,447,114 7.85% John Coleman 75,452,289 91.93% 6,625,014 8.07% Robert Huizinga 78,297,168 95.39% 3,780,135 4.61% Anne Greven 81,794,503 99.66% 282,800 0.35% Shameze Rampertab 81,772,387 99.63% 304,916 0.37% David Kideckel 77,147,075 93.99% 4,930,228 6.01%

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

Approval of the Fifth Amended and Restated Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the Company’s fifth amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan (the “Amended and Restated PRSU Plan”). The Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) approved the Amended and Restated PRSU Plan on May 8, 2026. Under the Amended and Restated PRSU Plan, the maximum number of Common Shares that are reserved for issuance is equal to the number of Common Shares representing 10% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of the approval of the Amended and Restated PRSU Plan by the Board, being 18,185,656 Common Shares.

A copy of the Amended and Restated PRSU Plan was scheduled to the Circular and is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Approval of the Fourth Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the Company’s fourth amended and restated stock option plan (the “Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan”). The Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) approved the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan on May 8, 2026. Under the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan, the maximum number of Common Shares that are reserved for issuance is equal to the number of Common Shares representing 10% of the total Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of grant or issuance of any security-based compensation.

A copy of the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan was scheduled to the Circular and is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Website: kanebiotech.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanebiotech/

Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga

Interim CEO

Kane Biotech Inc.

rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com

(780) 970-1100

Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

(204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.