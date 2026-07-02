Medical Device Testing Services Market Size to Reach USD 22.99 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 9.55% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Medical Device Testing Services Market Size was valued at USD 9.83 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.99 Billion by 2035, expanding at a 9.55% CAGR during 2026–2035. Market growth is supported by increasing FDA and MDR regulatory compliance requirements, rising demand for biocompatibility, chemistry, microbiology, and sterility testing, expanding AI-enabled testing technologies, and greater outsourcing by global medical device manufacturers.

Growing incidence of medical device related problems creating need for end-to-end testing and quality assurance services is driving growth of the medical device testing services market. The growing use of AI and machine learning is enabling quicker and more precise evaluation of devices. Heightened regulatory scrutiny is classifying more diagnostic assays as medical devices requiring validation and compliance testing. More emphasis on cybersecurity validation and digital twin simulations for connected devices is changing testing service portfolios, with chronic disease incidence driving demand for glucose monitors, pacemakers and diagnostic tool testing around the world.





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AI-Driven Medical Device Testing and Healthcare Infrastructure Investments Accelerate Global Market Growth

The use of AI and machine learning in testing services allows for faster and more accurate medical device assessments through automated preclinical and clinical testing simulations, saving time and money. Emerging economies like India and China are witnessing growing healthcare infrastructure that is creating lucrative opportunities for the testing service providers to penetrate a rapidly growing customer base. Growing telemedicine and wearable devices are creating sophisticated testing demand across blood glucose metres and heart rate monitors that demands stringent safety validation across the globe.

Regional Insights:

North America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to stringent regulatory requirements by the FDA, which is expected to drive demand for high testing services and the presence of the world’s largest FDA-registered laboratory network. Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Pace Analytical Services and NAMSA’s commercial operations maintain the U.S.’ 87.4% North American revenue share through 2035.

The U.S. Medical Device Testing Services Market was valued at approximately USD 2.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 7.05 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.16%, according to the analysis. Growth is driven by FDA Medical Device Reporting regulation mandating safety compliance, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the world’s largest network of FDA registered testing labs sustaining structured procurement.

The Europe Medical Device Testing Services Market is estimated to be USD 2.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.20 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2026–2035. The Europe Medical Device Testing Services Market is characterized by strong demand driven by Medical Device Regulation (MDR) recertification requirements, creating sustained institutional demand across the region. Germany, with a strong medical device manufacturing base and stringent notified body certification ecosystem, contributes roughly 22.3% of European revenues, with TÜV SÜD and SGS supporting regional commercial supply.

Asia Pacific dominated the market owing to an increasing demand for medical devices and higher concentration on regulatory compliance in China, India, and Japan. China represents about 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues, due to stringent product approval standards and high global medical device export volume. India is the most commercially dynamic emerging market with CRO investment driven by lower cost and available skilled labour.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service, Biocompatibility Tests Dominated the Market; Chemistry Tests Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Biocompatibility tests held the largest market share with approximately 34.00% revenue in 2025, driven by paramount need to ensure medical devices safe for human use with ISO 10993 requirements applying across all device classes creating non-discretionary testing volume. Chemistry tests are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by growing demand for leachables and extractables analysis, material characterization, and polymer composition validation required for increasingly sophisticated implantable and combination products globally.

By Phase, Preclinical Dominated the Market; Clinical Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Preclinical retained the biggest market share, accounting for roughly 61.00% revenue in 2025, due to rigors early-stage safety, biocompatibility, and performance testing requirements for all device classes before initiating human studies. The clinical segment is projected to have the greatest CAGR during 2026–2035 owing to increasing clinical trial activity for innovative medical devices, increased validation requirements for wearable and linked devices, and rising need for telemedicine device safety and accuracy testing across the globe.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Eurofins Scientific SE

SGS SA

Intertek Group plc

Pace Analytical Services LLC

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

TÜV SÜD AG

Sterigenics International LLC

American Preclinical Services LLC

North American Science Associates Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Toxikon Inc.

NAMSA

Nelson Laboratories LLC

Medistri SA

BSI Group

DEKRA SE

Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

Element Materials Technology

WuXi Diagnostics

Boston Analytical

Recent Developments:

2025: Nelson Labs launched rapid sterility testing capability in March 2025 to notably expedite product sterility results for medical device manufacturers.

Nelson Labs launched rapid sterility testing capability in March 2025 to notably expedite product sterility results for medical device manufacturers. 2025: Medistri announced expansion in Hungary in January 2025 providing sterilization capacity exceeding 15,000 pallets per year.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOCOMPATIBILITY & CHEMISTRY TESTING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across biocompatibility and material validation accuracy across medical device deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across biocompatibility and material validation accuracy across medical device deployments globally. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & MDR CERTIFICATION METRICS – helps you evaluate FDA and CE regulatory testing investment trends and specialist CRO competitive positioning across global medical device markets.

– helps you evaluate FDA and CE regulatory testing investment trends and specialist CRO competitive positioning across global medical device markets. AI-DRIVEN TESTING & DIGITAL TWIN METRICS – helps you analyze AI-based simulation adoption, digital twin validation investment and predictive testing analytics trends across diverse medical device testing verticals globally.

– helps you analyze AI-based simulation adoption, digital twin validation investment and predictive testing analytics trends across diverse medical device testing verticals globally. WEARABLE & CONNECTED DEVICE TESTING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in telemedicine device validation procurement and cybersecurity assessment service adoption across global connected medical device organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in telemedicine device validation procurement and cybersecurity assessment service adoption across global connected medical device organizations. EMERGING MARKET CRO & OUTSOURCING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in India and China CRO testing service investment and skilled labor-driven regional testing capacity expansion across global medical device manufacturers.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in India and China CRO testing service investment and skilled labor-driven regional testing capacity expansion across global medical device manufacturers. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TESTING SERVICES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on service portfolio breadth and geographic laboratory footprint globally.

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Medical Device Testing Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.83 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.55% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Service (Biocompatibility Tests, Chemistry Test, Microbiology and Sterility Test, and Package Validation)

• by Phase (Preclinical and Clinical) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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