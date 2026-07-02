Medium Voltage Drive Market Size to Hit USD 12.31 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medium Voltage Drive Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Medium Voltage Drive Market was valued at USD 6.95 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.31 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Industrial Automation and Energy Efficiency Initiatives Drive Global Market Expansion Globally

Industrial automation and efficiency in terms of processes as well as energy savings will have a very positive impact on the demand of medium voltage drive solutions around the world in the coming years. Energy saving in industries through efficient production processes, modernization of the grid, and intelligent industrial facilities is being prioritized by various governments and industries. This, in turn, will create immense growth opportunities for manufacturers of medium voltage drives.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Eaton

Emerson Electric

GE Vernova

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

WEG

Danfoss

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

Nidec Corporation

Regal Rexnord Corporation

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Delta Electronics

Bosch

Medium Voltage Drive Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.91% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Pumping, Compressing, Conveying, Mixing, Crushing)

• By End Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Mining, Power Generation, Chemical)

• By Control Type (Vector Control, V/f Control, Direct Torque Control, Sensorless Control, Flux Vector Control)

• By Power Range (Less Than 1MW, 1MW to 3MW, 3MW to 7MW, Greater Than 7MW)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Pumping was the leading application segment in the Medium Voltage Drive market, generating about 36.80% of the total share due to large use of this application in the treatment and distribution of water and other fluids in the oil & gas and industries. Compressing will be the fastest growing application segment with a CAGR of 7.43% owing to the investment made in LNG plants and oil & gas exploration.

By End Use Industry

Oil & Gas was the dominant segment with a market share of around 31.50% in 2025, due to widespread applications of medium voltage drives in various processes in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors such as pumping, compression, and drilling. The Water & Wastewater segment would grow at the highest rate of 7.95% CAGR on account of increasing investment in water infrastructure upgrades and increasing demand for energy-efficient wastewater treatment systems around the world.

By Control Type

Vector Control had captured around 38.60% share of the market revenue in 2025 owing to its excellent speed control and torque performance. The segment of Direct Torque Control will be considered the most rapidly growing one due to its growth rate of 9.42%, driven by increasing popularity of Direct Torque Control systems in mining, steel production, and industrial automation.

By Power Range

The range of 1 MW to 3 MW led in the market with about 42.70% of the total market share in 2025 due to its use in pumps, compressors, conveyor systems, and industrial machinery. The segment of Greater than 7 MW has been forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 9.76% owing to its rising adoption in power generation, offshore oil and gas industry, deep mining, and mega infrastructure projects.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region controls the worldwide Medium Voltage Drive market and is expected to be the fastest growing regional market until 2035. Factors such as strong industrialization, increased production capabilities, quick urbanization, and investments in power generation, mining, and water infrastructures in countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries contribute to the expansion of the region.

North America holds a prominent market share owing to the high investments made in the industrial automation market, oil and gas infrastructure development, smart manufacturing, and water treatments. There has been an increased focus on lowering electricity usage in industries by means of motor control systems.

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Recent Developments

2026: GE Vernova advanced grid modernization initiatives supporting renewable energy integration and electrification-driven medium-voltage equipment deployment across utility infrastructure.

GE Vernova advanced grid modernization initiatives supporting renewable energy integration and electrification-driven medium-voltage equipment deployment across utility infrastructure. 2025: Schneider Electric launched the Altivar Process ATV6100 medium-voltage drive featuring enhanced compact design and improved energy-efficient industrial automation capabilities.

Schneider Electric launched the medium-voltage drive featuring enhanced compact design and improved energy-efficient industrial automation capabilities. 2025: Siemens expanded its Xcelerator industrial digital ecosystem by integrating SINAMICS medium-voltage drives with advanced automation connectivity.

Siemens expanded its industrial digital ecosystem by integrating medium-voltage drives with advanced automation connectivity. 2024: ABB introduced the ACS8080 next-generation medium voltage drive featuring enhanced digital diagnostics, improved reliability, and advanced industrial motor control performance.

Exclusive Sections of the Medium Voltage Drive Market Report (The USPs)

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & MOTOR CONTROL SYSTEM ANALYSIS – Helps identify medium voltage drive adoption trends across oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, power generation, water treatment, and large-scale industrial automation applications.

– Helps identify medium voltage drive adoption trends across oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, power generation, water treatment, and large-scale industrial automation applications. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & DIGITAL DRIVE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates advancements in vector control, direct torque control, predictive maintenance, IoT-enabled monitoring, intelligent motor control, and high-efficiency drive technologies.

– Evaluates advancements in vector control, direct torque control, predictive maintenance, IoT-enabled monitoring, intelligent motor control, and high-efficiency drive technologies. SMART GRID, INDUSTRIAL IoT & DIGITALIZATION INSIGHTS – Provides strategic analysis of smart grid integration, industrial digital transformation, real-time monitoring, connected drive systems, and Industry 4.0 adoption.

– Provides strategic analysis of smart grid integration, industrial digital transformation, real-time monitoring, connected drive systems, and Industry 4.0 adoption. PROCESS INDUSTRIES & INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TRACKER – Assesses growth opportunities across pumping systems, compressors, conveyors, renewable energy, water infrastructure, mining, and heavy industrial applications.

– Assesses growth opportunities across pumping systems, compressors, conveyors, renewable energy, water infrastructure, mining, and heavy industrial applications. INDUSTRIAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT & SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT – Delivers insights into industrial energy optimization, carbon reduction initiatives, electrification strategies, and operational efficiency improvements enabled by medium voltage drive technologies.

– Delivers insights into industrial energy optimization, carbon reduction initiatives, electrification strategies, and operational efficiency improvements enabled by medium voltage drive technologies. NEXT-GENERATION MEDIUM VOLTAGE DRIVE INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Examines future developments in AI-enabled motor control, advanced power electronics, digital diagnostics, intelligent automation platforms, and next-generation medium voltage drive solutions shaping the market through 2035.

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