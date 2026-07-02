Abaxx Exchange Reports Highest Monthly and Quarterly Trading Volume to Date, Surpassing One Million Contracts Year-to-Date

Year-to-date trading volume surpassed 1.1 million contracts, a 600% increase over full-year 2025

Second-quarter trading volume reached 888,902 contracts, a 276% increase over Q1 2026

June trading volume reached 346,501 contracts, a 21% increase over May 2026

Average daily open interest reached 1,232, increasing more than 200% over May 2026

TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today reported June 2026 and second-quarter trading activity on Abaxx Exchange.





June marks Abaxx Exchange’s highest-volume month to date, with average daily open interest increasing more than 200% over May

Total Abaxx Exchange volume reached 346,501 contracts in June, a 21% increase compared to May and the Exchange’s highest monthly volume to date.

Average daily volume (“ ADV ”) reached 16,500 contracts per day in June, Abaxx Exchange’s highest monthly ADV to date and a 9% increase over May ADV of 15,089 contracts per day.

”) reached 16,500 contracts per day in June, Abaxx Exchange’s highest monthly ADV to date and a 9% increase over May ADV of 15,089 contracts per day. Average daily open interest (“ OI ”) reached 1,232 in June, an increase of more than 200% over the May daily average of 399 and Abaxx Exchange’s highest monthly OI to date.

”) reached 1,232 in June, an increase of more than 200% over the May daily average of 399 and Abaxx Exchange’s highest monthly OI to date. Combined volume across Abaxx’s LNG futures contracts reached 42,237 contracts, the highest monthly total to date across Gulf of Mexico (GOM FOB) and North Pacific Asia (NPA DAP) futures.

Silver Singapore futures (SSP), which launched May 22, totaled 105,783 contracts in June, with a single-day high of 25,550 contracts on June 25.







Q2 trading volume increased 276% quarter-over-quarter, with ADV reaching 3.8x the Q1 level

Total volume in the second quarter reached 888,902 contracts, Abaxx Exchange’s highest quarterly volume to date and a 276% increase compared to Q1 2026. Q2 volume exceeded total 2025 volume by more than 450%.

ADV reached 14,572 contracts per day in Q2 2026, Abaxx Exchange’s highest quarterly ADV to date and 3.8x the Q1 2026 ADV of 3,872 contracts per day.

Average daily OI reached 641 in Q2 2026, representing 2.3x the Q1 2026 average daily OI of 280.

Year-to-date trading volume surpassed 1.1 million contracts in June 2026, reaching 1,125,040 contracts and exceeding total full-year 2025 volume by 600%.

Detailed Abaxx Exchange market data is available at abaxx.exchange/market-data and through its data distribution partners, including LSEG, TradingView, and ipushpull.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange , abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

Email: tara@abaxx.tech



Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives, future plans, and Abaxx’s role in the development of energy and commodities markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at

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