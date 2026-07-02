In Silico Clinical Trials Market Size to Reach USD 8.51 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 7.75% CAGR | Industry Report & Forecast 2026–2035

Austin, United States, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The In Silico Clinical Trials Market was valued at USD 3.97 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.51 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.75% during 2026–2035. Growing investment in AI-enabled drug development, virtual clinical trials, computational modeling, digital twins, and regulatory acceptance of model-informed drug development is accelerating adoption across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.





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Personalised Medicine Virtual Patient Modelling and Rare Disease Virtual Control Arms to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Personalised medicine virtual patient modelling creates precision dosing and therapy selection value whose patient-specific simulation capability sustains premium in silico platform pricing across oncology digital twin programmes. Rare disease virtual control arm development eliminating randomisation of limited patient populations to placebo reduces required patient populations by approximately 30–50%, creating combined financial, ethical, and timeline benefits compelling commercial adoption and sustaining above-average rare disease therapeutic area growth globally.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Certara Inc. (Simcyp Simulator)

Dassault Systemes SA (Simvia, Living Heart)

Insilico Medicine Inc.

GNS Healthcare Inc.

Immunetrics Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc.

Novadiscovery SAS

InSilicoTrials Technologies Srl

Schrödinger Inc.

Evotec SE

Clarivate plc

Abzena Ltd.

Medable Inc.

Virtual Physiological Human Institute

Unlearn.AI Inc.

Applied BioMath LLC

Rosa & Co. LLC

Entelos Inc.

Cyprotex plc (Evotec)

Instem plc

Regional Insights:

North America led the global in silico clinical trials market in 2025, attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high levels of R&D spending, and the FDA’s progressive regulatory framework through model-informed drug development guidance. About 87.4% of North American revenues in the United States come from commercial operations of Certara, Simulations Plus, GNS Healthcare and Insilico Medicine.

The U.S. In Silico Clinical Trials Market was valued at around USD 1.29 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2.30 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.66%. The FDA Modernisation Act 2.0 is the biggest commercial regulatory catalyst in the history of the market, removing the long-standing need for animal testing and creating formal statutory authority for computational evidence, driving growth.

The Europe In Silico Clinical Trials Market is estimated to be USD 1.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.28 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.86% during 2026–2035. The Europe Market is influenced by a complex regulatory and funding environment, driven by the EMA’s Modelling and Simulation Working Party, the Virtual Human Twin initiative under Horizon Europe and investment in EU digital health infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, driven by rapid healthcare digitalisation in China, Japan, India and South Korea, along with increased clinical trial activity, cost advantages for computational research and proactive government digital health investment. China will account for nearly 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues through 2035, thanks to investment from the government’s precision medicine initiative and Insilico Medicine’s research operations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Industry, Medical Devices Dominated the Market; Pharmaceutical Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The market share of medical devices was the largest in 2025, with revenue of about 54.6%, driven by the FDA’s long-standing use of finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, and bench simulations, which established a well-precedented in silico evidence pathway across device classes. The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2035, owing to the explicit statutory authority of the FDA Modernisation Act 2.0 for in silico data in new drug applications and growing complex biologics, gene therapies and personalised medicine pipeline adoption globally.

By Phase, Phase II Dominated the Market; Phase III Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Phase II held the greatest share with roughly 40.6% revenue in 2025, as dose selection errors had the highest downstream cost impact as every bad dose range selection result in Phase III failures, whose cost greatly outweighs rigors Phase II in silico dose optimisation investment. Phase III is expected to register the highest CAGR over 2026-2035 owing to regulatory acceptance of virtual control arms in rare disease studies, simulation-based sample size optimisation and model-informed confirmatory trial design across the globe.

By Therapeutic Area, Oncology Dominated the Market; Infectious Diseases Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Oncology will account for the largest share of the oncology market, at ~22.9% of revenue in 2025, due to demand for full simulation across the tumour growth modelling and virtual pharmacodynamic response platforms, driven by tumour heterogeneity and treatment resistance and immuno-oncology response variability. Infectious diseases will have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to COVID-19 permanently accelerating regulatory acceptance of computational vaccine and antiviral development and continued global pandemic preparedness investment around the world.

By End User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Dominated the Market; CROs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 48% in 2025, owing to the huge cost and time involved in drug development, which created a financial incentive for technologies that improve development efficiency across phase transitions. CROs are predicted to have the highest CAGR over 2026–2035, with pharmaceutical clients looking for in silico services from companies that do not have in-house computational biology expertise and Parexel, Icon, Syneos and Medpace are building differentiated capability worldwide.

Recent Developments:

2024: Certara expanded its Simcyp Simulator platform with enhanced physiologically based pharmacokinetic modelling for rare disease paediatric populations, enabling virtual cohort simulation without early-stage clinical risk exposure.

Certara expanded its Simcyp Simulator platform with enhanced physiologically based pharmacokinetic modelling for rare disease paediatric populations, enabling virtual cohort simulation without early-stage clinical risk exposure. 2024: InSilicoTrials Technologies presented its cloud-based platform for accelerating medical product development at IHI Call Days 2024, demonstrating pharmacokinetic modelling and virtual patient simulation integration.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PBPK MODELLING & DIGITAL TWIN PLATFORM METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across physiologically based pharmacokinetic and regulatory submission readiness globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across physiologically based pharmacokinetic and regulatory submission readiness globally. FDA MODERNISATION ACT & REGULATORY PATHWAY METRICS – helps you evaluate FDA Act 2.0-driven in silico adoption investment and specialist platform provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate FDA Act 2.0-driven in silico adoption investment and specialist platform provider competitive positioning globally. ONCOLOGY & RARE DISEASE SIMULATION METRICS – helps you analyze tumour heterogeneity modelling investment, virtual control arm adoption and personalised medicine digital twin development across diverse pharmaceutical therapeutic area verticals globally.

– helps you analyze tumour heterogeneity modelling investment, virtual control arm adoption and personalised medicine digital twin development across diverse pharmaceutical therapeutic area verticals globally. PHASE II & III DOSE OPTIMISATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in Phase II in silico dose selection investment and sample size optimisation platform procurement globally.

– helps you uncover growth in Phase II in silico dose selection investment and sample size optimisation platform procurement globally. CRO IN SILICO SERVICE OUTSOURCING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in CRO computational biology capability investment and integrated in silico CRO service portfolio development globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in CRO computational biology capability investment and integrated in silico CRO service portfolio development globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & IN SILICO TRIALS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on platform modelling breadth and geographic pharmaceutical client footprint globally.

In Silico Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.97 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.75% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Industry (Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical)

• by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV)

• by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Rare Diseases, Others)

• by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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