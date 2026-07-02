OnKure Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss PI3Kα Inhibitor Medicines: Selectivity Matters & Pan-Mutant Allosteric Inhibition Delivers, on July 15, 2026

BOULDER, Colo., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel precision medicines, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET featuring Benjamin F. Cravatt, PhD (The Scripps Research Institute) and Robert Abraham, PhD (Engine Biosciences). They will join company management to discuss the significance of PI3Kα selectivity and the Company's structure-based drug design approach for discovering allosteric pan-mutant PI3Kα inhibitors. To register, click here.

Management will provide an overview of OnKure’s strategy for designing its portfolio of next-generation pan-mutant PI3Kα inhibitors.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Benjamin F. Cravatt, PhD

Benjamin F. Cravatt, PhD, is Professor and Norton B. Gilula Chair of Chemical Biology in the Department of Chemistry at The Scripps Research Institute. His research group has developed several innovative chemical technologies that enable and expand protein and drug discovery on a global scale. Further application of these methods has offered insights to biological pathways that play important roles in human physiology and disease. Dr. Cravatt obtained his undergraduate education at Stanford University, receiving a B.S. in the Biological Sciences and a B.A. in History. He then received a Ph.D. from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in 1996. Professor Cravatt joined the faculty at TSRI in 1997. Dr. Cravatt is co-founder of several biotechnology companies, including Activx Biosciences, Abide Therapeutics, Vividion Therapeutics, and Belharra Therapeutics. Dr. Cravatt’s honors include a Searle Scholar Award, the Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry, the ASBMB Merck Award, the Wolf Prize in Chemistry, the Heinrich Wieland Prize, the Tetrahedron Award for Creativity in Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry, The NAS Award in Chemical Science, and memberships in the National Academies of Inventors, Medicine, and Sciences.

About Robert Abraham, PhD

Robert Abraham, PhD, currently serves as the Chief Scientific Officer at Engine Biosciences. He has previously held leadership roles in several successful biotechnology companies, including Odyssey Therapeutics and Vividion Therapeutics. Prior to entering the biotech sector, Bob was Chief Scientific Officer of the Oncology R&D Group at Pfizer, where he led teams that delivered multiple clinical candidates and 11 FDA-approved oncology drugs. One of those clinical candidates, gedatolisib, is a pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, which has recently delivered highly promising clinical data in ER+ HER2- breast cancer patients. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Bob was a prolific immunology and pharmacology researcher with over 230 scientific publications while at Sanford-Burnham-Prebys Medical Research Institute, Duke University Medical Center, and the Mayo Clinic. His research accomplishments included the molecular cloning and functional characterization of the key PI3K pathway component, mTOR. He is also a member of the scientific advisory boards of several public and private companies, and a retained scientific advisor for Google Ventures.

About Next-Generation PI3Kα Pan-Mutant Programs

OnKure is advancing a portfolio that includes two next-generation PI3Kα pan-mutant inhibitor programs, OKI-345 for breast cancer and OKI-355 for vascular anomalies. These candidates are designed to selectively inhibit mutant PI3Kα while sparing wildtype PI3Kα, with the potential to deliver a wider therapeutic index while avoiding class-limiting toxicities associated with first-generation PI3Kα inhibitors. By providing high and sustained target coverage across all hotspot PI3Kα mutations, these programs are designed to support the potential for deep and durable responses as both monotherapy and in combination regimens. In addition, the Company’s pan-mutant candidates are designed to have minimal drug-drug interaction potential, supporting broad combinability with current standards of care. Together with a commanding intellectual property estate, OnKure believes it is well positioned to address a significant unmet need across various PI3Kα-driven indications.

PI3Kα mutations represent the most common driver alterations in key subtypes of vascular anomalies, where PIK3CA variants lead to dysregulated signaling that promotes abnormal cell growth, proliferation, and survival. OnKure believes that OKI-355 has significant potential to address this large and underserved patient population as a differentiated systemic chronic therapy.

OnKure plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for each of OKI‑345 and OKI‑355 in the first half of 2027.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of vascular anomalies and cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure and computational chemistry-driven drug design platform, OnKure is committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of vascular anomalies and cancer. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

For more information about OnKure, visit us at www.onkure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, OnKure’s product candidates and programs, including OKI-355 and OKI-345; OnKure’s ability to advance additional programs; expected milestones and the timing of such milestones, including the submission of IND applications for OKI-355 and OKI-345; OnKure’s expected cash runway; and statements by OnKure’s President and Chief Executive Officer. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “will” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on OnKure’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that OnKure believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: OnKure’s limited operating history; the significant net losses incurred since inception; the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the risk that actual uses of cash and cash equivalents differ from the assumptions underlying OnKure’s expected cash runway; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, OnKure’s product candidates; the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials for OnKure’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements and the potential that the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; OnKure’s limited resources; the risk of adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects; potential delays or difficulties in the enrollment or maintenance of patients in clinical trials; the decision to develop or seek strategic collaborations to develop OnKure’s current or future product candidates in combination with other therapies and the cost of combination therapies; OnKure’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; the substantial competition OnKure faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; OnKure’s ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; developments relating to OnKure’s competitors and its industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments and general market conditions; and those risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that OnKure files from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for OnKure’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can OnKure assess the impact of all factors on OnKure’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although OnKure believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, OnKure cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, OnKure undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com