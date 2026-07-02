Nicole Kruegel, Partner at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, Named to Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicole Kruegel , partner at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa , has been selected for inclusion in the inaugural Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation , a national guide recognizing emerging leaders in the legal profession who are shaping the future of private practice.

Lawdragon highlights attorneys who have demonstrated significant early-career impact, leadership within their firms, and excellence across complex matters and practice areas. According to Lawdragon, the selection reflects years of independent research, peer nominations, and editorial evaluation focused on lawyers who are already redefining leadership in modern law practice.

Kruegel’s recognition places her among a select group of attorneys nationwide who are being honored for their early but substantial contributions to the legal field. The Lawdragon 500 X guide emphasizes partners who have quickly risen into leadership roles and are actively shaping outcomes in both high-stakes litigation and evolving areas of law.

“Nicole represents the next generation of trial lawyers—driven, strategic, and deeply committed to client advocacy,” said shareholder of the firm, Sean C. Domnick . “This recognition reflects the impact she is already making in her practice and the leadership role she continues to grow into at RDCY.”

Lawdragon’s inaugural 500 X guide spotlights attorneys who graduated within the past decade and a half and have already built distinguished records through trial work, complex litigation, and client representation across the country. The guide underscores diversity, inclusion, and the expanding landscape of modern legal leadership.

Kruegel’s inclusion reflects her growing reputation as a rising leader within the plaintiff trial bar and her expanding role within the firm’s litigation practice.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com