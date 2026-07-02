Flyte Announces Successful Launch of New Direct-to-Consumer Booking Platform

FORT MILL, S.C., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) ("VTAK" or the "Company"), today announced continued operational growth following the launch of its enhanced digital booking platform, www.flyflyte.com. During the first six months of 2026, Flyte acquired more than 1,000 new platform users, facilitated 118 flights across its growing network, and generated more than $1.0 million in revenue as demand continued to increase across multiple distribution channels.

The Flyte platform allows customers to instantly price and book a Flyte Jet through a seamless digital experience, bringing a level of transparency and accessibility that has historically been absent from private aviation. While customers can book directly through Flyte, the platform is equally designed to support aviation brokers, travel advisors, and strategic partners by providing faster quoting, standardized pricing on select routes, and a more efficient booking process.

Through AI-enabled pricing, customer acquisition, and marketing systems, Flyte has successfully identified and targeted travelers seeking efficient private aviation solutions for popular high-demand travel markets. The Company's standardized pricing on select routes, combined with customized charter solutions, continues to drive customer adoption while supporting both direct bookings and broker-originated business.

Flyte exclusively operates a fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets, purpose-built for short-haul travel, offering access to thousands of private airports while maintaining jet-speed performance and industry-leading safety features, including Garmin Autoland and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS).

"The early results from our technology platform have been extremely encouraging. We are seeing strong growth from both customers booking directly with Flyte and from our expanding network of broker and strategic partners. Our objective is to make private aviation easier to access regardless of how a customer chooses to book." Said Marc Sellouk Founder and CEO of Flyte.

Platform Built For Scale

The Flyte platform was purpose-built to modernize the private aviation booking experience while creating scalable technology infrastructure that supports both direct consumer demand and third-party distribution partners. By leveraging smaller airports and optimized short-haul routes, Flyte significantly reduces total travel time compared to commercial aviation and ground transportation.

Key platform advantages include:

• Instant online booking of the entire aircraft

• Fixed pricing with no hidden fees

• No membership required

• Access to thousands of private airports

• Optimized routes for high-demand travel corridors

Accelerating Customer Acquisition And Market Expansion

To accelerate adoption and brand awareness, Flyte continues to execute a comprehensive, data-driven marketing strategy focused on driving traffic directly to its platform.

Growth initiatives include:

Social media and performance-driven digital marketing

Advanced data analytics and targeted customer acquisition

AI-enabled customer targeting and demand forecasting

Geo-fenced campaigns around high-value markets and events

Google Ads and search optimization

Influencer partnerships and curated influencer flight experiences

Strategic brand partnerships across luxury, sports, and lifestyle verticals

Public relations and earned media campaigns

Expansion of fixed-price routes serving high-demand leisure and business destinations

This multi-channel growth strategy is designed to accelerate customer acquisition, increase booking velocity, strengthen relationships with aviation partners, and position Flyte as one of the industry's leading technology-enabled private aviation platforms.

Positioned At The Intersection Of Aviation And Technology

Flyte combines technology, AI-driven customer acquisition, and a standardized Vision Jet fleet to create a more efficient booking experience for customers while providing valuable technology and operating capabilities to aviation brokers, travel advisors, and strategic partners. The platform supports multiple distribution channels, allowing customers to book directly or through their preferred aviation advisor while maintaining the same commitment to safety, service, and operational excellence.

About Flyte

Flyte is a private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient short-haul travel solutions throughout the United States.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue-generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined aviation infrastructure designed to deliver a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectation to have approximately $760,000 in revenue for the second quarter relating to Flyte and our expectation that revenue relating to Flyte will increase 150% quarter-over-quarter. These and other risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com