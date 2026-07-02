DIADORA SIGNS VILLANOVA STANDOUT MARCO LANGON TO PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT

CAERANO DI SAN MARCO, ITALY, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diadora, the legendary Italian athletic footwear and apparel brand, today announced the signing of recent Villanova University graduate Marco Langon to a multiyear professional contract. This partnership reinforces Diadora's commitment to supporting elite athletes while deepening the brand's strategic investment in the American running market.

Langon, a nine-time All American and owner of the 2nd fastest 1500m time in NCAA history, joins a growing roster of world-class talent representing Diadora, including recent NIL signee Simeon Birnbaum, the University of Oregon star and reigning NCAA 1500-meter champion. Together, these signings underscore Diadora's dual focus on nurturing emerging American talent and providing the performance innovation required by athletes competing at the highest levels of the sport.

"Marco embodies the resilience and determination it takes to compete at the highest level, and those are values that have always been at the heart of Diadora,” said Gelindo Bordin, Sports Marketing Director at Diadora and Olympic champion. “Track and field has played an important role in our history, and over the past few years we've made a deliberate commitment to return to the sport with renewed ambition. Signing athletes like Marco is an important step in that journey, as we invest in the next generation of champions and continue building Diadora's future."

The Villanova graduate brings an impressive collegiate resume and represents the continuation of the university's storied distance running tradition. Langon will train and compete professionally while wearing Diadora's cutting-edge performance footwear and apparel.

"I'm honored to begin my professional career with a brand that truly understands runners," said Langon. "Diadora's commitment to innovation and performance, combined with their authentic approach to the sport, made this an easy decision."

These strategic signings highlight Diadora's accelerated focus on the U.S. market, where the brand continues to expand its retail presence and deepen relationships within the running community.

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About Diadora

Since 1948, Diadora has been dedicated to serving athletes. Our innovation and craftsmanship come to life in Montebelluna, Italy, where tradition meets cutting-edge technology in the heart of the Run Valley, where artisans and engineers work side by side to deliver footwear and apparel that embody performance, style, and tradition. Every product is designed with the athlete in mind, from running, tennis, and soccer to our performance apparel for men, women, and youth. With a legacy of excellence, Diadora continues to lead the way in athletic innovation.

Media Contacts

Deena Gregory / Amy Jensen

OutsidePR

diadora@outsidepr.com

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"Marco represents everything we value at Diadora—dedication and commitment to his craft, ambition, and a passion for improvement," said Bryan Poerner, President & CEO, Diadora US. "His achievements at Villanova demonstrate the kind of championship pedigree that aligns perfectly with our brand's 75-year heritage of serving athletes of the highest level. Combined with our partnership with Simeon Birnbaum, we are building an exciting presence in American distance running that honors both our Italian craftsmanship roots and our global ambitions.”

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