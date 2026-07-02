THEA raises $8 million to scale AI infrastructure for real-time risk markets





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEA , a predictive behavioral AI network focused on risk markets, today announced $8 million in financing, led by Maven11 Capital, Spartan Group, ManifoldTrading, HackVC, and Fisher8 Capital.

Founded in 2024, THEA develops behavioral intelligence systems to optimize decision-making in risk markets in real time. The technology is designed for high-volatility environments where outcomes are uncertain, conditions change rapidly, and decisions carry immediate economic consequences. The funding will be used to expand THEA operational AI infrastructure and on-chain coordination layer anchored to Solana. THEA's solution comes at a time when enterprises are generating unprecedented amounts of behavioral data but often lack the tools to translate it into actionable intelligence. In high-volatility environments, where user behavior directly impacts liquidity, retention, risk, and performance, organizations increasingly need systems capable of identifying patterns, predicting outcomes, and adapting to changing conditions in real time.

Today, THEA's ecosystem applications process more than 400 million AI inference queries each month across more than 30 jurisdictions, serving over 3,000 enterprise customers globally.

"Up until now, we've been building AI systems trained on real economic behavior rather than synthetic simulations," CEO of THEA Valentin Batura, said. "Every decision leaves behind a behavioral signal. The organizations that can understand those signals fastest gain a significant advantage. Our conviction is that behavioral intelligence is one of the most important infrastructure layers of the AI economy."

THEA’s behavioral AI infrastructure has been in development for the past decade. Its models are trained on more than 35 billion real-world human decisions made under genuine economic pressure. Clients deploying THEA AI infrastructure have reported retention increase of up to 30 percent through better and faster decision optimization. “The first wave of AI changed how humans interact with software,” said Valentin. “Large language models became the interface layer: the eyes, ears, and mouth of intelligent systems. The next phase is operational intelligence: AI systems making decisions inside environments where outcomes are measurable and economically consequential.”

An important step in THEA infrastructure optimization is the upcoming launch of THEA Network on Solana. The federated layer for AI-native services will coordinate inference requests, accounting, and on-chain settlement combining cloud-grade performance with blockchain integrity.

THEA is among the first AI networks to tokenize the settlement layer of its infrastructure, while its compute remains operating off-chain.

To expand its operational AI infrastructure and on-chain coordination layer, THEA is tokenizing global access to its autonomous systems.

THEA’s vision is that economies of the near future will require sophisticated AI risk intelligence, accessible to all, creating more efficient and equitable markets through transparent, autonomous systems at a global scale..

About THEA

THEA is a predictive behavioral AI network building autonomous intelligence systems for risk markets. Battle-tested in zero-sum environments for 10+ years, its technology decodes human behavior patterns to optimize decision-making under pressure and volatility.

THEA ecosystem applications process more than 400 million AI inference queries monthly across 30+ jurisdictions, and serve more than 3,000 customers globally.

Media Contact:

irena@thea.ai

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