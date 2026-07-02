Trust Stamp makes first LLM-focused AI Patent filing for Medical Diagnosis Assurance

Atlanta, GA, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “Prior to this we had a total of twenty seven issued or allowed patents and seven patents pending, covering a range of proprietary technologies encompassing AI, Biometrics and cryptography. On June 15, 2026 we filed U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/091,057 entitled: “Medical Diagnostic Assurance System” (“MDAS”) for an LLM-based technology designed to avoid critical issues in medical diagnosis including confirmation bias amplification, and hallucinations that could cite invented data sources.

"Sycophantic behavior can undermine the reliability of LLM outputs in any use case, but in medical diagnosis, the consequences can be catastrophic. MDAS is intended to operate as a self-contained sovereign system with tokenization of patient identities, thereby protecting patient records from third-party access, for use only by qualified medical practitioners. MDAS does not provide a primary diagnosis but, using a three-model consensus, challenges and/or reinforces the medical practitioner’s diagnosis using data flows that ensure that the model’s research is conducted blind to that original diagnosis.

We are currently negotiating a pilot program for MDAS and aim to have the technology live in Q1 of 2027.”

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Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai



About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

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