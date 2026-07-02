Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund July 2, 2026

Announcement no. 297

Request to the Danish Business Authority for the appointment of a minority auditor pursuant to Section 144(3) of the Danish Companies Act

Following the annual general meeting of German High Street Properties A/S (the “Company”) held on April 30, 2026, an official request has been submitted to the Danish Business Authority to appoint a minority auditor for the Company, pursuant to Section 144(3) of the Danish Companies Act.

As set out in company announcement no. 294, at the annual general meeting, shareholders representing more than one-tenth (10%) of the represented share capital requested that a minority auditor be elected to participate in the audit of the annual report for the financial year 2026, alongside the Company's auditor elected by the general meeting.

In this connection, the Danish Business Authority proposed the appointment of Eskild Nørregaard Jakobsen from Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab. As the statutory requirements under the Danish Companies Act have been met, the Company accepted the proposal, and the Danish Business Authority has today formally appointed the minority auditor. The minority auditor will act alongside the Company's existing auditor elected by the general meeting, Beierholm, Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S.

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board