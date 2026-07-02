IQM Quantum Computers Plc’s listing application has been approved and trading in its shares on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki will commence on July 3, 2026; liquidity provision for shares

IQM Quantum Computers Plc, Stock Exchange Release, July 2, 2026 at 15:30 (EEST)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has today approved the listing application of IQM Quantum Computers Plc (“IQM” or the “Company”) to admit the Company’s shares (the “Shares”) to trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading in the Shares will commence on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on July 3, 2026, with the trading code IQMX. The total number of Shares to be admitted to trading is 262,462,360 Shares.

Market-Making Agreement

The Company and Lago Kapital Oy (“Lago”) have signed a market-making agreement that meets the requirements for Nasdaq Helsinki’s Liquidity Providing (LP) scheme. Under the agreement, Lago will provide bid and offer prices for the Company’s shares, with the maximum permitted spread between the bid and offer prices being 4 percent of the bid price. The quotes will cover a number of shares equivalent to at least EUR 3,000. Lago undertakes to provide a bid and offer for the Company’s shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki trading system on every trading day for at least eighty-five (85) percent of the continuous trading session.

The market-making commitment under the agreement will commence on the first trading day of the Shares. The agreement is valid for a fixed term of three months and will continue thereafter subject to a one-month notice period.

The market-making arrangement is intended to increase the Share’s liquidity and reduce price volatility, thereby facilitating trading, particularly for retail investors, and supporting efficient price alignment between the Shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and the American Depositary Shares listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Blair Robertson, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development,

Investor Relations Officer

Investors@iqm.tech

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computing, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM’s open and modular architecture enables customers to own, control, and integrate quantum systems directly into their workflows. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with major operations in Munich, Germany, it has over 400 employees globally and one of the industry’s strongest track records in deployed quantum systems across Europe, Asia, and North America.