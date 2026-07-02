Skyward Specialty to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Wednesday, August 5, 2026

HOUSTON, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Group" or "the Company") expects to issue its second quarter 2026 earnings results, inclusive of Apollo Group Holdings Ltd., after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4 which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.

Skyward Group will host its earnings call to review the second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners, and other stakeholders.

For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty, and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com

For investor relations information contact:

Jordan Arnold

JArnold@skywardinsurance.com

346.215.0250