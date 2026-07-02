Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Strengthening Position amid Manufacturing Movement to the US

NEW YORK, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire — Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Taiwan Semiconductor Suppliers Are Moving to the US, Creating New Opportunities,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/8bGis

The semiconductor industry is in the middle of a historic reorientation. Vast sums of new investment capital are moving into American chip manufacturing, drawing Taiwan’s advanced production ecosystem progressively closer to North American customers, markets and growth opportunities. With artificial intelligence pushing chip needs to levels the industry has never seen before, the companies that supply, automate and support semiconductor production are finding themselves in strong demand.

Nightfood Holdings Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an AI-enhanced robotics and automation company that has been deliberately building its position within this shift. TechForce Robotics has entered into a strategic alliance with Taiwan-based Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co. Ltd. (JJ Enterprise), a precision engineering and advanced manufacturing firm with deep roots in the semiconductor, advanced packaging and industrial automation sectors. The collaboration provides TechForce Robotics with direct access to decades of accumulated knowledge in semiconductor-grade production, advanced materials processing and high-performance manufacturing systems, exactly the capabilities that are most critical as global chip production migrates toward North America.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics)



Nightfood Holdings Inc. (doing business as TechForce Robotics) is an AI-enhanced robotics and automation company focused on the development, integration, deployment and commercialization of intelligent automation solutions across multiple industries. Through its TechForce Robotics platform, the company develops and deploys autonomous robotic systems designed to improve operational efficiency, workflow consistency, labor optimization and scalability across hospitality, food service, commercial, laboratory, pharmaceutical and emerging enterprise automation environments.

The company operates through a vertically integrated business model that combines proprietary robotics technology, AI-enhanced software, real-world operating environments, strategic manufacturing partnerships and scalable deployment infrastructure. By integrating advanced robotics, machine vision, intelligent automation and data-driven operational insights, TechForce Robotics seeks to address growing labor challenges and productivity demands across a wide range of industries.

Nightfood Holdings delivers its solutions through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, providing customers with flexible, scalable automation solutions while generating recurring revenue opportunities. As the company expands into pharmaceutical automation, laboratory automation, industrial automation and other high-precision applications, it continues to leverage strategic partnerships and advanced engineering capabilities to accelerate innovation and commercialization across multiple high-growth markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/NGTF

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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AINewsWire (AINW) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

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