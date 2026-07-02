SoundThinking Highlights Major Multi-Year Customer Renewals in Q2 2026

FREMONT, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading provider of trusted public safety technology, today announced several multi-year ShotSpotter® customer renewals completed during the second quarter of 2026, reflecting continued customer investment in the company's industry-leading acoustic gunshot detection solution.

Among the notable renewals were:

Albuquerque (NM) Police – five-year ShotSpotter renewal; 42 square miles

– five-year ShotSpotter renewal; 42 square miles Worcester (MA) Police Department – three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 8.1 square miles

– three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 8.1 square miles Richland County Sheriff's Department, SC – three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 8 square miles

– three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 8 square miles Macon-Bibb County Sheriff's Office, GA – three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 7 square miles

– three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 7 square miles Peoria (IL) Police Department – three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 6 square miles

– three-year ShotSpotter renewal; 6 square miles Massachusetts State Police – two-year CrimeTracer renewal available to all state agencies

Further, the City of Fayetteville, NC recently approved a ShotSpotter renewal as a part of their $324 million fiscal 2027 budget that extends that city’s coverage through 2029.

Collectively, this set of multi-year renewals represent over $23 million in total contract value, and reflect the continued value agencies place on ShotSpotter's ability to provide precise gunshot detection, accelerate emergency response, improve investigations and help law enforcement better protect the communities they serve.

“Every renewal reflects a customer's decision to continue investing in technology that delivers measurable public safety value,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “We're honored that agencies across the country continue to trust ShotSpotter as a part of their public safety strategy, and we're committed to helping them protect their communities through continued innovation and outstanding customer support.”

ShotSpotter is currently deployed by hundreds of public safety agencies across the United States and internationally, and has become a foundational component of many real-time crime centers and violent crime reduction strategies. By rapidly detecting, locating and alerting law enforcement to gunfire incidents, ShotSpotter helps agencies respond faster, improve investigative outcomes and enhance officer and community safety.

“ShotSpotter continues to play an important role in helping our deputies respond more quickly, investigate more effectively and improve public safety,” said Sheriff Leon Lott, Richland County Sheriff’s Department. “Renewing our partnership with SoundThinking reflects the value the technology has delivered to our agency and our community.”



The multi-year renewals announced today reflect SoundThinking's focus on building long-term customer relationships through continuous innovation, dedicated customer success and proven operational results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the company's ability to build and maintain long-term customer relationships; the company's expectation that its technology will continue to deliver measurable public safety value to its customers; the company's commitment to continued innovation and customer support; the total expected contract value from the renewals; the anticipated role of ShotSpotter® as a foundational component of public safety strategies, including real-time crime centers and violent crime reduction initiatives; and the company's ability to help law enforcement agencies respond faster, improve investigative outcomes and enhance officer and community safety. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company’s ability to enter into new contracts or renew its contract with key customers and the timing of such entry or renewal; the company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company’s ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company’s newer product lines and through expansion into new vertical markets; the availability of funding for the company’s customers to purchase the company’s solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company’s ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company’s ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company’s solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company’s ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the company’s ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, including tariffs and trade measures, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking, Inc.

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; PlateRanger™ (powered by Rekor®), a leading ALPR solution; and Field Agent, an AI layer that transforms public safety data into actionable intelligence. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546-0444

SSTI@soleburystrat.com