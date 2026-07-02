Vitalist Announces Departure of Chief Revenue Officer Nick Padula; Expresses Gratitude for His Contributions

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V ; OTCQB: VTLSF ) ("Vitalist") today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Nick Padula will be concluding his role with the Company following his support of the post-acquisition integration and commercial transition of Somatix Inc.

Nick and the Vitalist team are working closely together to ensure a seamless hand-off of responsibilities over the coming weeks.

The Company expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Padula for his dedicated work and leadership during his tenure, particularly his efforts in guiding the integration and transition since the acquisition of Somatix Inc.

In connection with Mr. Padula's departure, Vitalist's commercial and sales operations will report directly to CEO Kalvie Legat with health and wellness business development continuing to report through Dr. Charles Herman who serves as CSO of Vitalist and CEO of Vitalist subsidiary Somatix Inc.

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS™, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

▷ For more information visit: www.vitalist.ca | Investor Materials | LinkedIn

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Press Contact

Kalvie Legat, CEO

+1 403 560-9635

ir@vitalist.ca

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

vitalist@imsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described in the press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "will", "would", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to: the transition of the Chief Revenue Officer's responsibilities; and the Company's permanent leadership structure for commercial operations.

Although Vitalist believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Vitalist cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. A detailed description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Vitalist's most recent management's discussion and analysis on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vitalist has attempted to identify in its public disclosure important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the risk factors in its public disclosure may not be exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vitalist as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Vitalist expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.