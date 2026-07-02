China's Chengdu Connects with the World Through Industrial "Hard Power" and an Open "Soft Environment"

CHENGDU, China, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 30, the "Chengdu Biopharmaceutical Scientific Computing Center", the first indigenously developed facility of its kind in western China, officially commenced operations. The center was jointly established by Chengdu Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd., the Jinniu District Government, and Chengdu City Construction Investment & Management Group, with a total investment exceeding 200 million yuan. On the same day, Geely Technology (Sichuan) Co., Ltd. was officially established in Chengdu High-Tech Zone, while economic and trade cooperation activities with Singapore and Kyrgyzstan were conducted under the "Open Chengdu" initiative.

This series of intensive, high-profile developments not only demonstrates the robust momentum of Chengdu's industrial growth but also highlights the city's firm commitment to promoting high-quality development through high-level opening-up.

A review of Chengdu's recent developments reveals a clear trajectory: strengthening its industrial foundation at home while expanding its network of international partnerships abroad. On the industrial front, Chengdu is accelerating the cultivation of new quality productive forces. Geely has ramped up investment in the low-altitude economy and new energy industries. A domestically developed computing infrastructure is now boosting biopharmaceutical R&D. Meanwhile, Chengdu Chip Valley launched China's first OPC community for the electronic information sector. All these moves point to one direction: Chengdu is steadily building a modern industrial system that spans AI, advanced manufacturing, and biotechnology. According to the 2026 Global Unicorn Index, released on June 25, Chengdu is home to 10 unicorn companies, ranking seventh among Chinese cities - a strong testament to the vitality of the city's innovation ecosystem.

The growth of industry cannot be achieved without the support of openness. On June 30, the "Open Chengdu, Connecting the World" China (Chengdu)-Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek Free Economic Zone) Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange was held, focusing on sectors including machinery manufacturing and logistics trade. During the same period, Chengdu and Singapore formally established a regular in-depth cooperation mechanism, creating a one-stop service platform to support Chengdu-based enterprises expanding into Southeast Asia. On June 15, Chengdu also held an economic and trade exchange event with South Korea's North Gyeongsang Province, bringing together nearly 100 enterprises for business matchmaking.

Whether by working with Singapore to build a "fast track" for enterprises expanding into Southeast Asia, or by partnering with Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to tap into Central and East Asian markets, Chengdu is building a global network for resource allocation. This normalized mechanism, which enables companies to access global services without leaving China, reduces the costs and risks associated with cross-border expansion and allows "Made in Chengdu" products to integrate more smoothly into global industrial and supply chains.

It is worth noting that Chengdu's opening up is not a one-way process of outward expansion but rather an ecosystem built on mutual engagement. By introducing international professional services in compliance, finance, and law, Chengdu is optimizing its international business environment and enhancing the city's capacity to meet global standards. This dual-engine model of "industry + openness" has not only attracted leading companies such as Geely to establish a presence in the city but has also provided solid support for local unicorn companies as they expand onto the global stage.

At a time when the global division of industrial labor is undergoing profound restructuring, competition among cities has shifted from individual factors to entire ecosystems. Chengdu is breaking through the geographical constraints traditionally associated with inland cities and redefining its position within the global economic landscape. As more high-end projects take root and international cooperation continues to deepen, Chengdu is poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in the global network of innovation and collaboration.

Source: Chengdu Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd.