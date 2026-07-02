Cannabix Technologies Announces Detection of Methamphetamine and Amphetamine in Human Breath

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies for workplace safety and law enforcement, announces the detection of methamphetamine and amphetamine compounds in human breath samples tested with the Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”). Human breath samples were collected using the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) (Figure 1) and were analyzed by Omega Laboratories Inc. (“Omega”) utilizing liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry ("LC-MS").

Methamphetamine & Amphetamine Detection in Breath Represents a Significant New Opportunity

The detection of methamphetamine and amphetamine compounds in breath is a significant new development that further validates the sensitivity and performance of the Cannabix MBT (consisting of the Cannabix BCU, disposable Breath Cartridges, and the Laboratory-Developed Test Method by Omega). Amphetamine-class stimulants are generally present in breath at extremely low concentrations, making reliable capture and laboratory identification technically challenging. Unlike conventional biological matrices such as urine, breath contains only trace amounts of non-volatile drug compounds carried within microscopic aerosol particles originating from the respiratory tract.

The Company believes these findings support the potential expansion of the Cannabix MBT beyond THC. The ability to identify amphetamine-class stimulants in breath, alongside a legally defensible chain of custody and analytical process, could create significant additional value for workplace safety, transportation, industrial, and law enforcement customers seeking non-invasive and scientifically defensible testing solutions.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies, stated, “Detecting methamphetamine and amphetamine in human breath is a significant development for Cannabix. These compounds are typically present at extremely low concentrations in exhaled breath, requiring highly efficient sample collection and sophisticated analytical techniques. These early findings support our belief that Cannabix’s breath collection technology may have applicability beyond cannabis and could ultimately create significant additional value for customers seeking comprehensive breath-based drug testing solutions.”

Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

Methamphetamine and amphetamine are illicit drugs and pose significant safety concerns across transportation, construction, resource extraction, manufacturing, and other safety-sensitive environments. The ability to detect such substances using breath-based testing technology could provide organizations with a new tool for supporting impairment management.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6db5820c-cee3-47dc-8cd3-0b00d501549b