FLS wins multi-year contract to supply mill lining solutions to a gold mine in the ASEA region

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

2 July 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





Building on an existing customer relationship, FLS has been awarded a key contract for the delivery of complete mill liner solutions to a gold mining operation in the Australia South-East Asia (ASEA) region. The award, which has an initial term of two years with the option for a five-year extension, builds on FLS’ original technology delivery scope for grinding mills and related spares at the site.

A review of historical wear data and global installation performance demonstrated FLS' superior liner performance, driven by advanced liner design and improved technical service. This delivered a highly compelling value proposition to the customer, such as; longer wear life, ongoing product optimisation, wear monitoring and strong service support leveraging FLS' global service network coupled with the expertise of the local mill lining team.

The award is a major mill liner contract win for FLS in the region. It demonstrates FLS’ capability as a leading OEM supplier of mill lining solutions strengthens our market presence and establishes a strong reference site for future growth opportunities.

“This is a strategically important contract award for FLS, marking a significant milestone in this region. The win showcases our ability to deliver superior mill lining performance, build strong customer partnerships and compete successfully in established competitor strongholds”, comments Alanas Kraujalis, Interim Service Business Line President at FLS.

The order value, which was booked in the second quarter of 2026, has not been disclosed.

Learn more about FLS’ mill liner solutions at www.fls.com/en/parts-and-services/consumables/milling-consumables



Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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