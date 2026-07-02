First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA Offer Financial Safety Tips for Summer Travelers

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travel season gets underway, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) are reminding consumers that financial preparedness is an essential part of any travel plan. From managing spending to safeguarding sensitive information, preparation can help travelers focus on enjoying the journey.

“A little planning can go a long way when it comes to protecting your finances while traveling,” said Gabbie Wilson, AVP, Marketing Coordinator at First Federal Savings Bank. “As a community bank, we work closely with our customers to help them plan ahead, avoid disruptions, and feel confident managing their money wherever their travels take them.”

10 Financial Travel Tips from ICBA and First Federal Savings Bank:

Notify your community banker of travel plans to avoid account holds or declined transactions when unusual transactions are presented for processing. Carry a chip-enabled card or contactless card, particularly if your travel plans take you overseas where chip technology may be a prerequisite for card acceptance. Bring backup payment methods in case one is misplaced or restricted. Families or couples can carry different cards for added security. Create transaction alerts for credit and debit cards to quickly respond to unusual activity. If you suspect fraud, contact your bank and credit card providers immediately. Inquire about special card features like travel accident insurance and traveler’s assistance. Plan ahead for currency needs for more favorable conversion rates and lower fees. Check card readers for signs of tampering. When in doubt, choose another terminal. Lock away valuables such as passports, backup credit cards, financial information, and cash. Use social media with care. Posting pictures or whereabouts during travel could leave you susceptible to security risks back home. Monitor account activity. Regularly check for unauthorized transactions and when you return home review your statements save your receipts to compare with your charges.

Planning for financial security during travel is just as important as packing your bags. Contact First Federal Savings Bank for guidance on preparing your finances and travel safeguards before setting out this summer.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.