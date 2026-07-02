LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on Thursday, July 30, 2026

ANTIOCH, Tenn., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Conference Call Details

LKQ will host a conference call and webcast on July 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) with members of senior management to discuss the Company's results. To access the investor conference call, please dial (833) 461-5787. International access to the call may be obtained by dialing (626)884-3620. The investor conference call will require you to enter conference ID:434311175.

Webcast and Presentation Details

The audio webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at (www.lkqcorp.com) in the Investor Relations section.

An online replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section, investor.lkqcorp.com under “Events”. Please allow approximately two hours after the live presentation before attempting to access the replay.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contact

Joseph P. Boutross

LKQ Corporation

Vice President, Investor Relations

(312) 621-2793

jpboutross@lkqcorp.com