Prophet Trade AI (OTC:RWGI) Announces Development Initiative for Proprietary Gold and Silver Trading Platform

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet Trade/Rodedawg Intl. Ind., Inc (OTC: RWGI) today announced plans to develop a proprietary digital platform focused on facilitating access to precious metals markets, including gold and silver trading and related market intelligence tools.

The initiative is part of RWGI's broader strategy to leverage technology-driven solutions that provide investors with enhanced access to alternative asset opportunities and market information.

The platform is expected to integrate market data, educational resources, pricing information, and advanced technology tools designed to support users interested in precious metals markets. RWGI believes that growing demand for digital access to hard assets presents a significant opportunity for innovation within the sector.

"Our vision is to create a modern, user-friendly platform that helps individuals better access and understand precious metals markets," said Noah Fouch, Chief Executive Officer of RWGI. "Gold and silver have long served as important stores of value, and we believe technology can play an important role in improving accessibility, transparency, and user experience."

The company is currently evaluating platform architecture, strategic partnerships, regulatory considerations, and development timelines. Additional details regarding product features, beta testing opportunities, and anticipated launch milestones will be announced as development progresses.

RWGI's leadership believes that the convergence of financial technology, digital engagement, and alternative assets represents a compelling opportunity to create value for both users and shareholders.

To learn more about the company and its initiatives, make sure to follow the company on the official Twitter/X account at https://x.com/Prophettradeai .

About RWGI

At Prophet Trade AI, we are dedicated to empowering investors with access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence trading solutions. As an authorized reseller of the Prophet AI platform, our mission is to make advanced, automated trading technology available to both new and experienced investors who seek consistent, data-driven performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated business plans, product development initiatives, future opportunities, potential partnerships, projected timelines, and expected market demand. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. RWGI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.