Moomoo Canada Expands Greater Toronto Area Presence with New Flagship Store





MARKHAM, Ontario, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo Financial Canada, the leading U.S. stock and options trading platform for Canadians, is set to open its second flagship store at CF Markville in Markham, Ontario. The new location will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, July 10, 2026, featuring a traditional lion dance, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and remarks from Michael Arbus, CEO of moomoo Canada.

The new CF Markville location reflects a significant milestone in Moomoo Canada’s continued growth, building on the success of its Yorkville flagship and extending its in-person presence to support greater access to trading education and financial literacy within the community. Designed as a full-service brand and investor education hub, the expansion reflects moomoo Canada’s commitment to helping Canadians build confidence in their investing journey through unparalleled access to professional-grade brokerage tools, educational resources, and community engagement.

The new flagship features a dedicated lecture hall designed to host presentations, educational seminars, workshops, and networking events, creating a dynamic environment where investors can learn, connect, and exchange ideas. The location also introduces a robotic coffee installation that prepares beverages for visitors, transforming a simple in-store amenity into a symbol of moomoo’s commitment to innovation, technology, and engaging customer experiences.

“The opening of our new store represents a strategic next chapter for moomoo Canada as we continue to invest in the communities we serve,” said Michael Arbus, CEO of moomoo Canada. “Markham is home to a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors, making it a natural fit for our expansion. We look forward to welcoming both new and experienced investors into the space.”

The opening further reinforces moomoo Canada’s growing presence within the Markham community and its continued commitment to local engagement. In support of this expansion, moomoo Canada recently served as the Official Entertainment Sponsor of the City of Markham’s Canada Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, helping bring to life one of the region’s largest community gatherings and underscoring the company’s dedication to active participation within the communities it serves.

About Moomoo Financial Canada

Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. is an award-winning trading platform built to democratize access to professional-grade tools, real-time market data, and advanced analytics typically associated with institutional trading environments. Named by Benzinga as the #1 U.S. Stock Trading Platform for Canadians, the platform helps active and self-directed investors see market signals sooner and act with more confidence.

Regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. is an affiliate of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), a global fintech company serving more than 30 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.moomoo.ca

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Media Contact

Moomoo PR team: pr@moomoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb1bdd3d-a10f-463a-be95-efa5f882eb33