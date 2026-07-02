Varonis Named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Third Consecutive Year

MIAMI, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, proudly announced it has been recognized by customers as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

This recognition marks the third consecutive time Varonis earned this distinction. Varonis is also the only company to earn the Customers’ Choice recognition three years in a row in the DSPM category.

By being named a Customers' Choice, Varonis met or exceeded the market averages for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption. Varonis also received high ratings from customers in several categories:

97% of customers said they would recommend Varonis

of customers said they would recommend Varonis 4.7/5 rating for Product Capabilities, Sales Expertise, and Deployment Experience

rating for Product Capabilities, Sales Expertise, and Deployment Experience 4.9/5 rating in the Support Experience category





What Varonis customers are saying

Customers consistently highlight Varonis’ breadth of coverage, ease of value realization, and strength of Varonis’ support.

Recent feedback from verified users on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

“Our experience with Varonis has been excellent. The solution provides high visibility into the data, significantly strengthens our security posture, and fully meets our demands. It also stands out for the quality and speed of the support provided.” – Read the review.

“One of the best products out there for Data Governance. Varonis has helped us with a plethora of projects and supports long-term audit success. Representative is great to work with!” – Read the review.

“Our experience with Varonis has been exceptional. From reducing our attack surface by mitigating overly permissive permissions to the amazing support they give to their product.” – Read the review.

Why securing data is critical for deploying and using AI

As organizations race to adopt AI, customers consistently turn to Varonis to secure and govern the data that fuels it, helping ensure models and agents can be deployed securely.

“Data security has never been more critical for organizations, especially as AI becomes central to business,” said Rob Sobers, CMO at Varonis. “Our customers are protecting sensitive information and advancing AI initiatives with confidence. We’re proud to be named a Customers’ Choice for the third straight year, and even prouder of the trust our customers place in us.”

Source: Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data Security Posture Management, Peer Community Contributor, June 30, 2026.

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com