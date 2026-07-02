Teleport Earns Platinum 2026 Pinnacle Award for Zero Trust Solution of the Year

Award recognizes Teleport's Infrastructure Identity platform for its innovative zero trust architecture securing AI agents alongside humans, machines, and workloads

 | Source: Teleport Teleport

OAKLAND, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced it has earned a Platinum 2026 Pinnacle Award for Zero Trust Solution of the Year. The Pinnacle Awards recognize companies driving innovation and impact across global industries, with winners selected by a panel of industry executives, media professionals, and consultants.

Teleport pioneered Infrastructure Identity, a zero trust architecture that eliminates identity fragmentation, static credentials, and static privileges, establishing a unified identity layer for humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents, backed cryptographically by a hardware root of trust. With Teleport, organizations eliminate static credentials like API keys and long-lived tokens, with short-lived, just-in-time privileges that reduce blast radius and prevent lateral movement.

Teleport’s unified identity architecture enables enterprises to accommodate a new class of actors: AI agents, which operate at machine speed with human-like unpredictability. To address this, Teleport introduced the Agentic Identity Framework, defining identity and access control for autonomous agents, and Beams, a trusted agentic runtime that is isolated, ephemeral, with built in identity and governance controls.

"The moment you introduce an AI agent into production infrastructure, your zero trust strategy has a gap — because most zero trust frameworks were built for users, maybe users and some machines," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "Teleport closes that gap — unifying identity for humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents."

About Teleport
Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure — humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — secured cryptographically. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-premise environments, preventing identity attacks, accelerating engineering, and enabling secure AI adoption. For more information, visit goteleport.com or follow @goteleport.

Teleport Media Inquiries
Contact: BOCA Marketing Agency for Teleport
Email: teleport@bocamarketing.com


Tags

agentic identity ai agent AI infrastructure identity Ev Kontsevoy Teleport unified identity layer infrastructure identity
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