Teleport Earns Platinum 2026 Pinnacle Award for Zero Trust Solution of the Year

OAKLAND, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport , the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced it has earned a Platinum 2026 Pinnacle Award for Zero Trust Solution of the Year. The Pinnacle Awards recognize companies driving innovation and impact across global industries, with winners selected by a panel of industry executives, media professionals, and consultants.

Teleport pioneered Infrastructure Identity, a zero trust architecture that eliminates identity fragmentation, static credentials, and static privileges, establishing a unified identity layer for humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents, backed cryptographically by a hardware root of trust. With Teleport, organizations eliminate static credentials like API keys and long-lived tokens, with short-lived, just-in-time privileges that reduce blast radius and prevent lateral movement.

Teleport’s unified identity architecture enables enterprises to accommodate a new class of actors: AI agents, which operate at machine speed with human-like unpredictability. To address this, Teleport introduced the Agentic Identity Framework, defining identity and access control for autonomous agents, and Beams, a trusted agentic runtime that is isolated, ephemeral, with built in identity and governance controls.

"The moment you introduce an AI agent into production infrastructure, your zero trust strategy has a gap — because most zero trust frameworks were built for users, maybe users and some machines," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "Teleport closes that gap — unifying identity for humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents."